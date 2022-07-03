Call of Duty Warzone fans on Reddit point out multiple problems with Golden Plunder in Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone introduced the Golden Plunder mode with the Season 4 update and the playbase is already up in arms about its various problems.

The Season 4 update has introduced a lot of varied content to the game. From the addition of Fortune's Keep map and changes in the Caldera to new vehicles, weapons and game modes, the latest patch will keep players engaged for quite some time.

However, it is also riddled with bugs. The latest update has introduced the Golden Plunder mode for Caldera, which has lots of issues for the developers to solve. This article will focus on the ones mentioned by the Call of Duty Warzone Reddit community.

Call of Duty Reddit community addresses the problems in Golden Plunder

The Golden Plunder mode is a new addition to the game where 120 players must compete to plunder and extract at least $5,000,000 using helicopters and Cash Extraction Baloon Field upgrades. The team with the maximum amount of cash at the end of the match wins.

Call of Duty players will have to scavenge for ground loot, supply boxes, loot boxes and broken ATMs to collect the required cash. They should also keep a lookout for Golden Key Cards, as obtaining one will allow them to open sealed bunkers containing huge amounts of cash and other high-tier loot. However, do keep in mind that the spawn rate of the key card is the lowest in the game.

Despite being an interesting and fun game mode, Golden Plunder has its fair share of bugs and problems.

Redditor u/DevManTim wrote about the Field Upgrade bug in the Golden Plunder mode in his recent post. Field upgrades are legendary tier ground loot, which gives powerful abilities and items in the game.

Usually when a Field Upgrade is picked up, it takes a small amount of time to recharge itself before becoming usable. After utilization, it again has a recharge period.

However, the Field Upgrade in Golden Plunder is facing a severe bug. Players can instantly pick up a Field Upgrade and use it. However, it doesn't go onto recharge in this case.

Picking up another one but it doesn't improve the situation as the new Field Upgrade is also not usable. This means players can only use one instance of the highly favored ground loot in a Golden Plunder match.

Due to this glitch, players are not able to safely extract the cash using the Cash Extraction Baloon Field Upgrade. Cash Extraction Baloons are a safer method of extraction as one can use them in a secluded place away from opponents.

This is the complete opposite of a Helicopter Extraction, which is usually camped by enemies. This is a serious problem, which will hopefully be solved by the developers.

More problems in Call of Duty Warzone Golden Plunder

Field Upgrade glitch is not the only problem that the playerbase is facing in the Call of Duty Warzone Golden Plunder.

In a massive Reddit post, the user u/MadAshx has described the problems that the playerbase is facing in Golden Plunder along with his frustration at the developers for not fixing them.

According to the developers, however, the game is too bloated to introduce fixes. The playerbase feels that while Activision has no problem adding new content to an already massive game, they have never been quick about fixing its issues.

The number of experience points gained from Golden Plunder has also been reduced. Players usually jump into a Plunder game because of the massive amount of Experience points that can be obtained in a single match. The amount of Experience Points gained depends on the amount of cash collected.

Despite repeated assurances from developers, the amount of cash obtained in the game is quite low. This has led to a reduction in the amount of Experience Points gained in a single match. The grind for desired items and weapon upgrades is much more severe as a result.

The Calling Card, which can be acquired by winning Golden Plunder at Prestige Level 120 is also not getting unlocked even if the player fulfills its requisite conditions.

These are some of the issues that many are facing in Golden Plunder. Due to these problems, the game might lose most of its playerbase when Call of Duty Warzone 2 gets launched in the latter part of the year.

