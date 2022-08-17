Low recoil meta loadout for XM4 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Very few guns in Call of Duty: Warzone have maintained their viability as long as the XM4. Introduced to the game with the integration of Black Ops Cold War weapons, the firearm is still as reliable as ever.
The assault rifle (AR) is such a powerful weapon that it remains a staple pick for many Operators, even in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch.
The XM4 is known for its decent fire rate, high muzzle velocity, and excellent recoil control. These attributes highlight the lethality of the weapon in mid-range and long-range combat.
Players who wish to move away from the monotony of Vanguard weapons can definitely give this AR a try.
Attachments for the XM4 in Call of Duty Warzone
Being a Black Ops Cold War integration weapon, the XM4's best attachments are quite similar to others in the same category.
The assault rifle needs to be kitted with the following attachments to get the best results:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 13.5" Task Force
- Optics - Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip
- Magazine - STANAG 60 Rnd
The Agency Suppressor is the most effective muzzle attachment for the XM4. It muzzles the sound of gunfire and keeps the operator from being pinged on the minimap while they are using the AR. It also boosts the muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil control of the weapon.
The 13.5" Task Force is the go-to barrel attachment for the XM4. It also improves the gun's damage range, muzzle velocity, and recoil control, but it does it by a significantly higher margin than the Agency Suppressor.
The Axial Arms 3x scope, when paired with the Precision reticle, gives the AR excellent optics. Not only does it have a clean, magnified view of the downrange, but it also improves the visual recoil of the gun by a small margin.
The Field Agent Grip improves the vertical and horizontal recoil of the gun during sustained fire. Meanwhile, the STANAG 60 Rnd magazine ensures that players have enough bullets to down an entire squad before having to reload.
This XM4 build aims to improve the damage range and accuracy of the weapon while keeping it stable when it is fired in full auto.
Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to complete the loadout
Being a strictly mid-long range assault rifle, the close-range potential of the XM4 leaves much to be desired. While players may use the gun in close-quarter combat (CQC) during emergencies, they are advised to shift to close-range meta SMGs to get the best results.
The Armaguerra 43 is an excellent choice for close-range weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. The weapon can be kitted with the following attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Botti 315mm CII
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito Skeletal
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Hardscope
- Perk 2 - Quick
When it comes to perks, players can choose Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout in their respective loadouts. As for the equipment, they can always opt for the classic combination of Throwing Knives and Stim.
Throwing knives automatically 'thirsts' a downed opponent, thus providing a quick elimination. Stims provides a quick boost to health and movement speed. However, players should keep in mind that the boost in movement speed gets canceled if a bullet hit is registered on the operative.
This is the complete loadout for the XM4 is Call of Duty: Warzone. Players should definitely give this weapon a try because it can still take down opponents with relative ease, even in the current season of the game.