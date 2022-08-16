Buffed M16 meta loadout in Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded

The Season 4 Reloaded Call of Duty Warzone patch has significantly changed the game's meta. The adjustments to the guns' stats have caused many weapons, unviable in the previous season, to rise back from relative obscurity.

One such weapon that is slowly coming back in the Call of Duty Warzone meta is the burst M16. The latest patch has seen a slow return to the burst meta with a subtle increase in the pick-rate of burst platforms like the AUG and M16.

Optimized build for M16 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The M16, or Tactical Rifle Bravo, is a burst fire weapon platform added to the Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of weapons from the Black Ops Cold War. It fires three bullets in a single burst, and players with good accuracy and trigger discipline will be able to rampage on the battlefields of Warzone with this gun.

This rifle has been on the receiving end of multiple buffs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. The developers have increased the max damage value of the gun from 40 to 42 while buffing the locational neck damage multiplier from 1.1 to 1.21.

These two buffs have improved the lethality of the firearm, and users can now down their enemies by just connecting two or three bursts.

However, they will also have to remember that it is not an easy platform to handle. Burst weapons tend to take a slight bit of time to recentre when one burst has been fired.

As such, gamers will have to readjust their aim on the fly if they wish to quickly follow up with the next burst.

It can be easily concluded that this gun is not for novice players and should only be picked up by experts who know how to handle a burst weapon in Call of Duty Warzone properly.

The build for the gun, which outputs maximum performance, is:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Optics - Axial Arms 3x (Precision Reticle)

Axial Arms 3x (Precision Reticle) Underbarrel - Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine - STANAG 60 Rnd

The Call of Duty Warzone M16 build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Agency Suppressor muffles the sound of gunshots so that users are not pinged on the minimap when firing the weapon. This attachment also improves the vertical recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range of the M16.

The 16.3" Titanium is the most effective barrel attachment for this gun. It boosts the gun's fire rate by a significant margin while decreasing the damage range by a tiny margin.

The Axial Arms 3x is one of the best mid-long range optics in the Black Ops Cold War. Not only does it have a very good magnified view of the downrange, but the scope also has a very clear field of view even when the gun is aimed down the sight (ADS). This scope also slightly decreases the normal and visual recoil of the weapon.

The Field Agent Grip is a very effective underbarrel attachment for this firearm as it improves the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the gun by a significant margin. Gamers can use the STANAG 60 Rnd mags to get an effective ammo count for their gunfight engagements.

If they are okay with a smaller ammo count, they can shift to the basic 45 Rnd mag to get a better ADS.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to complete loadout

The Call of Duty Warzone Armaguerra 43 build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M16 is a strictly mid to long-range weapon, and its performance in close-range battles leaves much to be desired. Thus, players will need a low TTK meta SMG in their loadouts to take care of close-range gunfights.

The Armaguerra 43 is an excellent choice in Season 4 Reloaded. The meta build for this SMG is:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito Skeletal

Imerito Skeletal Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

The Call of Duty Warzone M16 complete loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to equipment, gamers can use Throwing Knives and Snapshot grenades as their lethal and tactical options. Operators will also excel on the battlefield if they choose the Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout perks in their respective slots.

This is the most effective loadout for M16 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Users good at using burst weapons will have a great time using this firearm.

