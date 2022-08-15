Best loadouts for the BAR in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update has been the source of some major changes to the stats of various in-game weapons.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has brought about multiple changes to the game. From brand new in-game limited-time events to the latest mid-range Vargo S assault rifle, the mid-season patch has plenty to offer to the game's devoted playerbase.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Who needs armor plates when you are the armor? Who needs armor plates when you are the armor? https://t.co/ZkW6bJR9TL

The latest patch features many buffs and nerfs for different firearms in the game. Among these weapons, the Vanguard BAR is an assault rifle that has had its stats adjusted with the new patch. After this change, players who love to rampage on the battlefield with this gun will have to make some minor adjustments to their build to get the best results.

Top-tier loadouts for the BAR in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The BAR is a heavy assault rifle (AR) that was introduced in Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons and is a rather niche AR with a very dedicated fan following. The weapon is popular amongst players for its high damage output per bullet and decent recoil control.

Being a heavy weapon, this assault rifle does come with some mobility issues, but for players who have sufficient mastery of the gun, this issue is certainly not a problem. Players can easily shift to a much lighter secondary weapon while moving around the map and revert back to the BAR to engage enemies in mid-to-long-range combat.

Due to the various recoil nerfs that this particular weapon was subjected to in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, it is now slightly harder to control and players will have to adjust their builds to get optimum results.

Best control loadout for the BAR in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone BAR control loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

As a result of the recoil nerfs, players may have problems handling the gun if they are using the meta loadout from last season. As such, the best overall setup for the BAR, which features elements for both recoil control and damage improvement, is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - CGC 30" XL

CGC 30" XL Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - On-Hand

This build for BAR is geared more towards improving the recoil control of the gun. Most attachments listed here focus on reducing the actual and visual recoil of the firearm by a significant margin. This build is for players who generally wish to use the BAR for long-range engagements against enemies.

Best TTK loadout for the BAR in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone BAR TTK loadout (Image Via YouTube/Hero)

For advanced players with the capability to handle the increased recoil of the gun, they can use the following build to get a better TTK value while engaging their opponents:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - CGC 30" XL

CGC 30" XL Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Cooper SP

Cooper SP Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .50 BGM 40 Round Mags

.50 BGM 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - On-Hand

This setup for the BAR is optimized more towards improving the fire rate and damage count of the weapon. Players planning to use this build should first test it out in a custom lobby to ensure that they are comfortable with the increased recoil on this build. If this composition is not favorable for players, they can then shift to the previous build, which is easier to control.

These two builds are the most effective setups for the BAR in Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone. Players can pair this gun with close-range meta SMGs like the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen to have a complete loadout for their matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S