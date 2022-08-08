Call of Duty Warzone meta guide - Top 5 low TTK weapons in Season 4 Reloaded

It's been a bit more than a week since the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update came online and the player base has had enough time to analyze the meta.

Just like every other Call of Duty Warzone patch, this one also has a very defined list of weapons that are overpowered. There are various factors that determine which weapon will excel on the battlefields of Warzone. Among them, damage value, movement speed, recoil control, and time-to-kill (TTK) are the most significant factors which regulate the viability of the gun.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch and its succeeding updates have brought some significant changes to the meta. As such, this article will list the will list the top five weapons excluding the SMGs that have the lowest TTK in the game for the readers' reference.

Exploring 5 guns with the lowest TTK in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Among the top meta weapons in Call of Duty Warzone, there is a special breed which sports the the highest level of lethality in the game.

One of the major common factors among them is that they feature a very fast TTK. Some of them are so fast that the enemy hardly has any time to react before they are gunned down by these behemoths.

It can be easily concluded that the combination of the listed weapons in this article and an expert player will be very effective against the opponents that they will be facing. So, without further ado, let's dive into a bit more detailed analysis on the five weapons, excluding SMGs, that have the fastest TTK in Season 4 Reloaded.

1) Volkssturmgewehr

Call of Duty Warzone Volk loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Volksstrumgewehr, or as it is commonly known in the Warzone community, Volk, is a niche meta AR of this season. The previous Call of Duty Warzone patch was a godsend for this weapon as it finally received a buff for its locational headshot damage multiplier. This buff elevated the lethality of the gun by a significant margin and has since held its place in the meta even in Season 4 Reloaded.

The Volk has a chest TTK of 684ms and can hold it to a range of 35 meters, after which it experiences a sharp increase in the TTK. Based on this fact, the Volk can be categorized as a close- to mid-range AR, which can also be used as an excellent sniper support weapon. The build to achieve this TTK is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustible

Reisdorf 22V Adjustible Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums/7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (In Solos for better TTK)

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums/7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (In Solos for better TTK) Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

2) M91 (MW)

Call of Duty Warzone M91 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Not many players know this, but the M91 LMG from the Modern Warfare integration is a very dangerous beast to face against in Call of Duty Warzone. Being an LMG, this gun gets brought down by just two factors: its atrocious mobility and reload time. But if a player is able to work around these problems and make smart plays, it becomes a very rewarding weapon to use.

The M91 is famous for two factors, its insane damage and recoil control. The gun hits like a truck, and being an LMG, players can down their enemies with a barrage of bullets before they have a chance to react.

The chest TTK of this Modern Warfare LMG stands at 720ms up to a distance of 56 meters. To achieve this value, players must use the following attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - M91 Heavy

M91 Heavy Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

3) Cooper Carbine

Call of Duty Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Cooper Carbine has been lauded by the Call of Duty Warzone community for its extremely low recoil. This Vanguard firearm is considered by many to have the lowest recoil among ARs in the history of Warzone. This factor causes it to perform well in the hands of experts as well as novice players.

Since its buffs in Warzone Season 4, the Cooper Carbine has maintained one of the top positions among the meta weapons in the game. Though its most used magazine attachment received a slight recoil nerf, the gun's original recoil is so low that the percentile increase has had hardly any effect on its performance.

The attachments for Cooper Carbine to achieve a Chest TTK of 682ms are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

4) AS 44

Call of Duty Warzone AS 44 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The AS 44 is one of the more difficult weapons to use on this list because it has a slight amount of recoil that players have to control. For those who are willing to spend a bit of time learning to handle the recoil pattern, it will be the most rewarding weapon that they can equip in Season 4 Reloaded.

This gun has been on the receiving end of some great buffs in Season 4 and has since been one of the most domineering weapons that players can face in a Warzone match. The firearm has a chest TTK of 671ms, which is one of the fastest in the current season of the title. The best build for this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

5) Nikita AVT

Call of Duty Warzone Nikita AVT loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Nikita AVT has been having a really good time since the reflex buffs in Season 4 Reloaded. Being a slightly chunky weapon, it has always been plagued by mobility issues. However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has brought both normal and ADS movement speed buffs, thereby solving the issue with the maneuverability of the gun.

As of now, Nikita AVT can boast a chest TTK of 693ms up to a distance of 40 meters, making it one of the most lethal sniper supports in the game. Not only that, the gun is also an excellent pick as a primary assault rifle when paired with a close-range meta weapon like an SMG or shotgun. The best build for this Vanguard integration firearm is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Stock - Kovalevskaya Folding

Kovalevskaya Folding Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

These five weapons have some of the the lowest TTKs in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Players who are looking for a good gun for their custom loadouts, need not look any further as these five will definitely meet all their requirements.

