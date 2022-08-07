Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide - KG M40 loadout used by streamers in Season 4 Reloaded

Every season of Call of Duty: Warzone has had one thing in common, and that is the presence of a top-tier meta weapon that outperforms others in its class.

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, the title of the top meta assault rifle (AR) might have already been stolen by the KG M40. Although the Cooper Carbine remains very close to reaching the podium, when it comes to pure long-range AR meta, no weapon can hold a candle to the KG M40 in the current season of Warzone.

This article will elaborate on why the KG M40 is the best weapon for Season 4 and will also construct a loadout.

Analyzing why the KG M40 is the best for long-range AR meta in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the current season of the game, the KG M40 has taken over the NZ-41's role as the game's best long-range meta. Due to its high muzzle velocity, low recoil, and impressive damage value on each bullet hit registration, it is very easy for players to beam their opponents out of the lobby.

But what makes the KG M40 even more special is its negligible recoil. No matter how fast the theoritical time-to-kill (TTK) of a weapon is, it does not equate to players achieving that TTK in a real match. Among the many factors that determine the viability of accomplishing the theoritical TTK, recoil of the gun plays the most important part.

Using the KG M40, players are able to land more consistent hits on their enemies with faster TTK.

Thus, it can be easily concluded that the KG M40 is the best choice for long-range meta assault rifles in the current season of Call of Duty: Warzone. This meta AR can achieve a headshot TTK of 651ms.

The best build for the KG M40 in Season 4 Reloaded is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty: Warzone KG M40 setup (Image Via YouTube/IceManIssac)

According to famous Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac, this build is the most optimal setup for this weapon. The KG M40 has a very slight horizontal recoil during sustained firing. This might not matter during close to mid-range engagements, but during long-range gunfights, bullet deviations will cause the players to miss more shots.

To mitigate this problem, IceManIssac recommends that players use two attachments:

The M1930 Strife Angled Foregrip

The Grooved Rear Grip

Both attachments come with improvements to horizontal recoil control, and equipping them will make the KG M40 absolutely monstrous.

The rest of the attachments will increase the muzzle velocity and recoil control of gun. The magazine will ensure that players with accurate aim can mow down an entire squad without having to reload.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to complete the loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone H4 Blixen setup (Image Via YouTube/IceManIssac)

The most effective companion weapon for this AR is the close-range meta SMG, the H4 Blixen. This gun is either loved or hated by players for its insanely low TTK, high mobility, damage, and recoil control. Despite being at the receiving end of multiple nerfs over the last few updates, this meta SMG still stands quite strong among its peers in Season 4 Reloaded.

The most effective setup for H4 Blixen, which is also the preference of the top Warzone streamers, is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

A complete KG M40 loadout (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

For perks in custom loadouts, players can choose the Serpentine, the Overkill, and the Battle Hardened. Due to recent buffs, the Battle Hardened now has 70 percent resistance against tactical equipment, and is thus useful for those tired of playing Combat Scout.

As for the choice of equipment, operators can never go wrong with the Throwing Knife and the Stim.

