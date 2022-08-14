Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide - Close-range loadout for Welgun in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone is one such game where players are truly spoilt for choice of weapons. The title features one of the most diverse range of weaponry amongst others in the same category.

However, not every firearm in the Call of Duty Warzone has the capability to make it to the list of top-tier meta weapons. Among the numerous options present in the game, there are very few which have the correct combination of recoil control, accuracy, and time-to-kill (TTK) to achieve viability in the game.

Among the various meta weapons that dominate the gunfight engagements in the game, Welgun is one such SMG that performs exceptionally in close-range combat in Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Meta build for Welgun in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Welgun is a phenomenal SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons. Since it was introduced, this close-range firearm has maintained its place in the title's meta.

The game's player base loves this weapon for its outstanding mobility and recoil control, making it one of the easiest meta SMGs that players can get their hands on.

This weapon has remained untouched by the developers in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, and as such, its performance still remains exceptional in close-range gunfights of the game. The most appropriate build to get maximum performance from this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - 320mm SA Shrouded

320mm SA Shrouded Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Welgun loadout (Image via YouTube/EyeQew)

The Recoil Booster muzzle attachment improves the fire rate of the weapon whereas the 320mm SA Shrouded barrel upgrades the muzzle velocity, ADS spread, and recoil control.

Slate Reflector is the most basic red dot sight available for this gun and it provides a very clear line of sight even when the player is aiming down the sight (ADS). The Removed Stock attachment causes the gun to get even faster by buffing the ADS time and movement speed while equipping this SMG.

The gun's recoil is already so low that players can use the Mark VI Skeletal foregrip to regain some of the mobility and ADS time that gets damaged due to the usage of the Shrouded Barrel.

The 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Megs is the meta magazine attachment for this weapon. Players must use this particular option if they wish to achieve the fastest TTK possible for this gun. Along with this, the Lengthened ammo type will increase the muzzle velocity of the SMG, which is quite low by default.

The Hatched rear grip will improve the recoil control of the gun along with bringing slight improvement to the ADS spread. When it comes to perks, both Acrobatic and Quick will boost the mobility of the weapon to a certain extent.

Sniper support build for the Welgun

Call of Duty Warzone Sniper support build for Welgun (Image via sym.gg)

The Welgun cannot be used only as a primary close-range gun. It can also perform the role of an excellent sniper support with some slight changes to the selection of attachments. The sniper support setup for the Welgun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - 240mm Hockenson 43

240mm Hockenson 43 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - SA 43M Pack

SA 43M Pack Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - On-Hand

Both of these Welgun builds perform exceptionally well in the latest season of the game. Players who love to frequent Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep should definitely give this meta SMG a try in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

