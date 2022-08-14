Best meta loadouts for the Volk in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The recent patch for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has been a boon for the game's obscure weapons. The latest patch has caused a major reshuffle in the meta, and a number of guns that were not workable in the previous season have gotten a boost in performance.

In Call of Duty Warzone, the Volkssturmgewehr, or as it is more commonly known, the Volk, is one of the most versatile assault rifles (AR) that players can currently get their hands on. Once upon a time, operators did not like the AR due to its lack of effective range and poor recoil control. As a result, the pick rate of this weapon was never that high.

However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has been miraculous for this gun as it has been on the receiving end of quite a few very necessary buffs. These upgrades to the stats of the firearm have definitely increased its viability in the game, and it has turned into one of the best close to mid-range ARs present in the game right now.

Various meta builds for the Volk in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The most recent patch of Call of Duty Warzone has buffed the Volk's headshot locational damage multiplier from 1.55 to 1.61. This has definitely improved the overall damage count of the gun.

Along with this, the Reloaded patch has reshuffled the stats of the various magazine attachments of the rifle. As a result, this assault rifle can now sport various configurations to suit the preference of the players with just a few minor adjustments to the choice of attachments for the weapon.

Players also love the Volk for its strikingly high fire rate and muzzle velocity, making it a powerful sniper support platform. This rifle also sports one of the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) among all the assault rifles in the game.

The various builds for this gun are as follows:

Best overall TTK build for the Volk

Call of Duty Warzone best overall Volk loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

To get the most optimized build for the Volk, players will have to kit the firearm with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustible

Reisdorf 22V Adjustible Underbarrel - M1931 Strife Angled

M1931 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

Best long-range build for the Volk

Call of Duty Warzone long range Volk loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Those who wish to use this weapon in long-range gunfights will have the change a few attachments. Players will have to pay a bit of a penalty for ADS time in this build. The required attachments are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustible

Reisdorf 22V Adjustible Underbarrel - M1931 Strife Angled

M1931 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Best semi-SMG build for the Volk

Call of Duty Warzone close range Volk loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Volk can also be used as a close range weapon with a with an emplasis for strafe speed. This build can maintain its fastest TTK up to a range of around 16 meters, and also has near SMG-like mobility. To achieve this build, players will have to use the following attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - VDD 287mm

VDD 287mm Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Reisdorf 22V Adjustible

Reisdorf 22V Adjustible Underbarrel - M1 Ready Grip

M1 Ready Grip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Steady

Steady Perk 2 - On-Hand

These three setups are meta builds for the Volk in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. This AR is extra buffed in the current season of the game, and players should definitely give this powerful weapon a try.

