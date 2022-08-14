Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide — Broken Type 99 sniper one-shot chest-shot loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

It is fairly common for a new patch in Call of Duty Warzone to unknowingly bring overpowered glitches or bugs to certain weapons. The Season 4 Reloaded patch is no different, as it has caused the Type 99 Sniper Rifle to one-shot its opponents even to the chest.

This Type 99 glitch in Call of Duty Warzone was there before, but it was eventually mitigated by the developers. However, after the latest update, the bug has again come back, and the players can down their opponents with a single bullet to both head and chest.

IceManIssac is a very well-known name in the Warzone community for his Twitch streaming and YouTube videos. In a recent YouTube meta guide, he demonstrated how overpowered the Type 99 is in two matches and told users to enjoy it before it gets eventually nerfed.

Overpowered Type 99 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

One-shotting opponents via a chest shot was not possible for a long time in Call of Duty Warzone. Only a select few sniper rifles can one-shot opponents when a headshot is registered.

However, the recent game update allows the Vanguard Type 99 sniper rifle to down its enemies with just a single chest shot.

Here's a look at the attachments that allow this sniper to do so up to a certain distance:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Shiraishi 712mm Sniper

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 5 Round Mags

8mm Kaluser 5 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Vital

Vital Perk 2 - On-Hand

The Call of Duty Warzone Type 99 loadout (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

The most important parts of the build that makes this weapon so lethal are the 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags and the Vital Perk. Combining these two attachments is necessary to register a damage of 300 points when a chest shot is connected.

Other than these two, the MX Silencer and the Shiraishi 712mm Sniper barrel increase the range of this chest shot and, as such, are also important attachments for this build.

Removed Stock, On-Hand, and SMLE Pistol Grip will reduce the ADS time of the gun by a significant margin.

When it comes to choice of scopes, gamers can use the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optics. It is a variable zoom optics and comes with a slight recoil benefit.

However, if operators really wish to be toxic in their matches, they can shift to ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope. This scope doesn't have a glint, thus allowing users to be extra stealthy during their engagements.

TTK graph for Type 99

The chest TTK graph of Type 99 (Image via sym.gg)

As seen on the graph, the one-shot chest-shot potential of the Type 99 sniper rifle only extends up to 64 meters. Beyond that, the damage registered to the chest is only 200 points per bullet, so players will have to quickly follow up with a second shot.

But this rifle will be very effective in the hands of expert and aggressive snipers on smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. Engagement ranges in these two maps usually stay limited to 50-60 meters, and, as such, this sniper will cause havoc.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks for this loadout

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Users can choose a meta SMG with a very fast time-to-kill (TTK) like the Marco 5 as the companion weapon for this sniper in Call of Duty Warzone. It is not only one of the most domineering SMGs in the current meta of the game, but it also has excellent mobility and allows gamers to maneuver the map quickly.

The best attachments for Marco 5 are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

For perks, readers can choose Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout in their respective slots. When it comes to equipment, operators can use Throwing Knife and Stim for the lethal and tactical slot, respectively.

This is the complete loadout for Type 99 sniper in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, and individuals should give this weapon a try before the developers axe its one-shot chest-shot potential.

