Call of Duty: Warzone - Best loadouts to dominate Titanium Trials in Season 4 Reloaded

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone is regarded as one of the best patches to ever come to the game.

The patch has not only brought significant changes to the meta, but it also features new content, including an event called Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time game mode and event. It is similar to Iron Trials from previous seasons but with a slight twist.

Rather than boosting the health of the operators, Titanium Trials: Endurance puts an emphasis on armor. A fully stacked armor will now have a hit point of 300, thus giving the players total effective health of 400 points.

The regeneration rate of the actual health bar has also been reduced, and the availability of the Tempered perk as ground loot has been increased. Thus, it is prudent for players to keep an eye out for armor management while playing this limited-time game mode.

Due to changes to the core hit point mechanics of this game mode, players will have to adjust their loadouts to ensure that they perform well.

This article lists some of the best primary and secondary weapons that an operator can equip to excel in Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The KG M40 and 3 other great primary weapons for Titanium Trials in Call of Duty: Warzone

Primary weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone refer to guns that operators use to engage their enemies in mid-range to long-range combat.

Due to the increase in hit points for armor in Titanium Trials: Endurance, players will have to equip weapons that can dish out significant damage in the least amount of time. The following primary weapons will be perfect for this game mode.

1) Automaton

Call of Duty: Warzone Automaton loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Automaton is a powerful long-range assault rifle (AR). It was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Vanguard integration.

Since then, the gun has built a reputation for being a long-range beamer due to its relatively high fire rate, muzzle velocity, and great recoil control.

The best setup for the Automaton in Titanium Trials is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - STV-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- STV-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) KG M40

Call of Duty: Warzone KG M40 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The KG M40 is another Vanguard integration weapon that has been at the top of the long-range meta in Season 4 Reloaded.

This weapon is loved by the playerbase for its extremely low recoil and ease of landing headshots. It can generate a very high damage count in little time and excels in the hands of both expert and novice players.

The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

3) UGM-8

Call of Duty: Warzone UGM-8 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The UGM-8 is the latest LMG added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 patch.

This weapon is known for its AR-like mobility. It won't slow down players like its counterparts. The gun also boasts a very high fire rate and has a relatively low recoil.

The most effective setup for UGM-8 in Titanium Trials is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Romuald 560mm DA

Romuald 560mm DA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Romuald Tac YR

Romuald Tac YR Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1 - Surveil

Surveil Perk 2 - On-Hand

4) STG44

Call of Duty: Warzone STG44 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The STG44 has been a household name in the Warzone community since it was launched with the Vanguard integration.

Despite being away from the meta for some time, this weapon has made a solid comeback in Season 4 Reloaded. The gun has a very low recoil and a high damage value. As such, it has the potential to be a very strong contender in Titanium Trials.

The following attachments are required to achieve maximum optimization for the STG44:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The H4 Blixen and 3 other great secondary weapons for Titanium Trials in Call of Duty: Warzone

Secondary weapons are those that a player uses to engage enemies in close-range combat. Weapons like SMGs and shotguns mainly dominate this category.

A powerful SMG with very fast time-to-kill (TTK) along with the previously mentioned primary weapons would make a perfect loadout for Titanium Trials: Endurance.

The recommended secondary guns for the game mode are listed below.

1) Marco 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Marco 5 is the latest SMG introduced in Warzone, and it has maintained a strong presence in the meta since it launched in Season 4.

The gun is praised by operators for its high mobility and accuracy along with its fast TTK and significant damage per mag. It is a top SMG choice among expert players and is definitely a great secondary weapon for Titanium Trials.

The attachments to bring out the maximum potential of the Marco 5 are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - Quick

2) Bullfrog

Call of Duty: Warzone Bullfrog loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Bullfrog is a Back Ops Cold War integration weapon and is known for being a bullet hose.

The default mag on the gun has an ammo count of 50, and it can be further upgraded to 85 with a magazine attachment. This makes it an excellent choice in grinding down the armor of the opponents in Titanium Trials.

The best attachments for this SMG are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Supprerssor

GRU Supprerssor Barrel - 7.4" Task Force

7.4" Task Force Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine - Spetsnaz 85 Rnd

- Spetsnaz 85 Rnd Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

3) H4 Blixen

Call of Duty: Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to meta SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone, the H4 Blixen is a very famous name. The gun has maintained its dominance in the close-combat meta since it was launched in Season 3 Reloaded. It still remains a top dog despite multiple nerfs.

The H4 Blixen has a high damage output and a lightning-fast TTK. The most appropriate attachments for this SMG are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Jonsson 9" RKM

Jonsson 9" RKM Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

4) Armaguerra 43

Call of Duty: Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Armaguerra 43 is another top contender among the meta SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone. It is one of the most effective strafing weapons in the game.

Other than its high potential for straffing, this gun boasts a relatively high fire rate and muzzle velocity. It is the perfect weapon to engage enemies in close-range to mid-range combat in Titanium trials.

The most effective build for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

These eight weapons are the most effective guns for Titanium Trials: Endurance in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players can form an effective loadout for this limited-time event with a combination of any one of the primary and secondary guns listed above.

