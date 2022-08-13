Call of Duty: Warzone - Best loadouts to dominate Titanium Trials in Season 4 Reloaded

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone is regarded as one of the best patches to ever come to the game.
The patch has not only brought significant changes to the meta, but it also features new content, including an event called Titanium Trials: Endurance.
Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time game mode and event. It is similar to Iron Trials from previous seasons but with a slight twist.
Rather than boosting the health of the operators, Titanium Trials: Endurance puts an emphasis on armor. A fully stacked armor will now have a hit point of 300, thus giving the players total effective health of 400 points.
The regeneration rate of the actual health bar has also been reduced, and the availability of the Tempered perk as ground loot has been increased. Thus, it is prudent for players to keep an eye out for armor management while playing this limited-time game mode.
Due to changes to the core hit point mechanics of this game mode, players will have to adjust their loadouts to ensure that they perform well.
This article lists some of the best primary and secondary weapons that an operator can equip to excel in Titanium Trials: Endurance.
The KG M40 and 3 other great primary weapons for Titanium Trials in Call of Duty: Warzone
Primary weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone refer to guns that operators use to engage their enemies in mid-range to long-range combat.
Due to the increase in hit points for armor in Titanium Trials: Endurance, players will have to equip weapons that can dish out significant damage in the least amount of time. The following primary weapons will be perfect for this game mode.
1) Automaton
The Automaton is a powerful long-range assault rifle (AR). It was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Vanguard integration.
Since then, the gun has built a reputation for being a long-range beamer due to its relatively high fire rate, muzzle velocity, and great recoil control.
The best setup for the Automaton in Titanium Trials is as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - STV-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
2) KG M40
The KG M40 is another Vanguard integration weapon that has been at the top of the long-range meta in Season 4 Reloaded.
This weapon is loved by the playerbase for its extremely low recoil and ease of landing headshots. It can generate a very high damage count in little time and excels in the hands of both expert and novice players.
The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Brace
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
3) UGM-8
The UGM-8 is the latest LMG added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 patch.
This weapon is known for its AR-like mobility. It won't slow down players like its counterparts. The gun also boasts a very high fire rate and has a relatively low recoil.
The most effective setup for UGM-8 in Titanium Trials is as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Romuald 560mm DA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Romuald Tac YR
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Stippled Grip
- Perk 1 - Surveil
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
4) STG44
The STG44 has been a household name in the Warzone community since it was launched with the Vanguard integration.
Despite being away from the meta for some time, this weapon has made a solid comeback in Season 4 Reloaded. The gun has a very low recoil and a high damage value. As such, it has the potential to be a very strong contender in Titanium Trials.
The following attachments are required to achieve maximum optimization for the STG44:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
The H4 Blixen and 3 other great secondary weapons for Titanium Trials in Call of Duty: Warzone
Secondary weapons are those that a player uses to engage enemies in close-range combat. Weapons like SMGs and shotguns mainly dominate this category.
A powerful SMG with very fast time-to-kill (TTK) along with the previously mentioned primary weapons would make a perfect loadout for Titanium Trials: Endurance.
The recommended secondary guns for the game mode are listed below.
1) Marco 5
The Marco 5 is the latest SMG introduced in Warzone, and it has maintained a strong presence in the meta since it launched in Season 4.
The gun is praised by operators for its high mobility and accuracy along with its fast TTK and significant damage per mag. It is a top SMG choice among expert players and is definitely a great secondary weapon for Titanium Trials.
The attachments to bring out the maximum potential of the Marco 5 are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito FR
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Momentum
- Perk 2 - Quick
2) Bullfrog
The Bullfrog is a Back Ops Cold War integration weapon and is known for being a bullet hose.
The default mag on the gun has an ammo count of 50, and it can be further upgraded to 85 with a magazine attachment. This makes it an excellent choice in grinding down the armor of the opponents in Titanium Trials.
The best attachments for this SMG are as follows:
- Muzzle - GRU Supprerssor
- Barrel - 7.4" Task Force
- Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight
- Magazine - Spetsnaz 85 Rnd
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
3) H4 Blixen
When it comes to meta SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone, the H4 Blixen is a very famous name. The gun has maintained its dominance in the close-combat meta since it was launched in Season 3 Reloaded. It still remains a top dog despite multiple nerfs.
The H4 Blixen has a high damage output and a lightning-fast TTK. The most appropriate attachments for this SMG are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Jonsson 9" RKM
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
4) Armaguerra 43
The Armaguerra 43 is another top contender among the meta SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone. It is one of the most effective strafing weapons in the game.
Other than its high potential for straffing, this gun boasts a relatively high fire rate and muzzle velocity. It is the perfect weapon to engage enemies in close-range to mid-range combat in Titanium trials.
The most effective build for this gun is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Hardscope
- Perk 2 - Quick
These eight weapons are the most effective guns for Titanium Trials: Endurance in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Players can form an effective loadout for this limited-time event with a combination of any one of the primary and secondary guns listed above.