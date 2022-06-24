The best UGM-8 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The UGM-8 is a new light machine gun that players can utilize in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

Not often are light machine guns seen as must-use weapons in the battle royale. They are typically loud, bulky, and downright slow. The UGM-8 does its best to counter that negative stigma.

It is imperative that players level up these weapons as soon as possible after unlocking them through the Battle Pass. This is so they can get the best attachments available and turn them into an enemy-slaughtering machine.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 loadout for the UGM-8

The loadout players will take into Warzone differs from the one they may use in Vanguard. The attachments for the LMG in the BR mode are meant for a much more open map and aggressive playstyle.

With a slower fire rate, little damage, and less-than-desirable recoil, players must put together a good loadout to buff its shortcomings and make it a devastating light machine on Fortune's Keep or Caldera.

Attachments

Here are the attachments to make the best UGM-8 loadout in Season 4:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Bernard XL214 736MM

: Bernard XL214 736MM Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X Stock : Romuald TAC YR

: Romuald TAC YR Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

Every COD: Warzone loadout should start with a good muzzle attachment. One of the most popular muzzles for Vanguard weapons is the MX Silencer. It not only suppresses the UGM-8's sound but also reduces recoil.

Follow that up with a solid optic. This is usually up to player preference, but the recommended sight for the UGM-8 is the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x. It provides multiple zoom variations to fight at different ranges.

The next round of attachments will then focus on the weapon's recoil. The Romuald TAC YR, M1914 Handstop, Polymer Grip, and Tight Grip will lower the recoil to as close to zero as possible, with some flinch resistance included.

Aiming is further helped with the On-Hand perk. This allows Warzone players to switch back to their gun to shoot much quicker after they've used equipment, such as throwing a grenade.

Finish up the loadout by focusing on the ammunition. Lengthened ammo type ups the bullet velocity up the gun, making sure it's dangerous from any range, along with the Bernard XL214 736MM for a quicker fire rate.

Then there is the 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box. This adds plenty of bullets to the magazine. Players should be able to wipe out an entire Warzone squad without worrying about reloading when it's attached.

This loadout ensures the UGM-8 can take on enemies from all distances. It isn't hard to control, remains a mobile light machine gun, and has no problem firing until there isn't anyone left to shoot.

