The best drop spots on Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players can now drop on the newest map in the game, known as Fortune's Keep.

It is roughly the same size as Rebirth Island, but its early showings have revealed that it has many more buildings and structures. These places provide plenty of loot for players to discover.

Fortune's Keep has many points of interest that are well worth the visit during a Warzone game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Keep, Camp and 3 other great landing places on Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone

1) Town

A look at the Town POI (Image via Activision)

This is the ideal landing place for players who want to fight. It has a ton of loot, which is a major attraction for many players.

Town has about 30 buildings, with several of them being connected by the interior or roof. Nearly every building has some sort of ground loot or supply box for players to find.

Head to the western area of the POI to find a restaurant that houses the best loot on the map.

2) Keep

A look at the Keep POI (Image via Activision)

The Keep is the largest point of interest in Fortune's Keep. It takes up about a third of this Call of Duty: Warzone map and is home to a gigantic mansion that players can get lost in.

This epic estate rivals Town when it comes to the number of opponents and loot. Be sure to land on a rooftop. Some of the best ground loot in the game can be found on rooftops.

3) Bay

A look at the Bay POI (Image via Activision)

Bay is the perfect place for Warzone players who like to take it easy at the start of a game. It is relatively quiet and allows gamers to survive the early circle changes. However, it has a smaller loot pool.

With the small number of people landing here, there should be enough to kit up and go on a tear.

4) Camp

A look at the Camp POI (Image via Activision)

Camp is in the far east of the Fortune's Keep map. It is quite a distance away from popular points of interest such as Town and Keep. That makes it another useful spot for those who want to survive without too much conflict.

Inside the Camp POI are several tents. The tents all have ground loot, and there are bound to be a couple of supply boxes throughout the location.

5) Winery

A look at the Winery POI (Image via Activision)

Winery is a bit weaker in terms of loot compared to Town and Keep, but consider it one of the best locations in Fortune's Keep. There are bound to be squads following players into this location.

The area has cellars to regroup in and buildings to find tons of loot. It also comes with a great positional advantage. Players can set up here and wait for rotating enemies from Keep, Bay, Camp or Lighthouse.

