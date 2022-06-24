How to unlock the Nikita AVT in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4

Since Season 3 ended, many gamers are still looking to try out the Nikita AVT in Call of Duty. It’s hard to blame them, since the weapon has one of the fastest rates of fire in the game.

Well, it’s still possible to get this gun and for free at that. Gamers simply need to do a small mission to get the Nikita AVT in season 4 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone.

Players can still get the Nikita AVT in Call of Duty after the end of Season 3

Now that Season 3 is over, here is what gamers need to do to get the Nikita AVT:

Get 10 kills while moving in a single match 15 times.

At first glance, this might seem like a tall order. However, there are a couple easy ways gamers can meet this requirement quickly.

The most basic way to get 10 kills is through hip firing. Any kill that’s done via hip fire is considered “while moving.” It can also be pretty fun hopping into Team Deathmatch with a submachine gun and stacking up hip fire kills.

If possible, playing on Das Haus is preferable for this requirement. Since the map is full of tight corners and small rooms, hip firing is probably optimal in this location anyways.

Another easy way to grab those 10 kills is by attaching the Gung Ho weapon proficiency. This will allow the user to fire while sprinting. It’s perfect for more offensive players who like pushing enemy camps.

The Nikita AVT has the fastest fire rate for assault rifles (Image via Activision)

Many players might already have the Nikita AVT through the Season 3 Battle Pass. This would give players the weapon for free after reaching Tier 31. It will also be available to all players. Buying the battle pass would simply lower the requirement to Tier 25.

Now, some gamers might be wondering why the Nikita AVT is even worth using. Well, this weapon has an incredibly fast rate of fire.

On top of that, it also has a quick ADS time. The combination of these two attributes means that gamers will be beastly at close range with the Nikita AVT in their hands.

Despite that, the gun will maintain a four-shot kill range for as long as 50 meters. So gamers won’t have to be completely in the enemy’s face to wield this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard or Warzone.

Now, one drawback with the Nikita AVT is that it doesn’t come as the most accurate weapon. When making a loadout for the weapon, gamers will definitely want to find attachments that can patch up its accuracy.

While this gun is certainly strong, most experts claim that it won't be meta defining. Call of Duty is known for having an assault rifle-dominated meta at times, but the Nikita AVT won't break the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far