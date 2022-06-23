5 best loadouts for Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard is now live. The new season of Warzone called “Mercenaries of Fortune” brings an all-new map, weapons, equipment, and much more. One of the notable changes that dropped with Season 4 is the new Caldera Map update. Raven Software has listened to the community's feedback and has made the necessary changes to Caldera by clearing out foliage and providing better visibility.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware Here's an overview of the changes we have in store for Caldera in Season Four of #Warzone Here's an overview of the changes we have in store for Caldera in Season Four of #Warzone! 👀💳📦 https://t.co/8iWxF1420N

Big maps such as Caldera are very versatile in providing different gunfight scenarios as players and squads try different loadouts. From long-range Sniper rifles to short-range SMGs, Warzone provides numerous weapons and equipment to try from its three most recent titles, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

From long-range meta builds to short-range loadouts, here are five of the best Caldera loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Call of Duty Warzone meta usually changes with each season as well as the mid-season update. The new season witnesses the introduction of the new Marco 5 SMG, the UGM-8 LMG, and the Vargo-S (that will arrive later in the season). Here are five of the best loadouts to use in the all-new Caldera right now:

5) ZRG 20mm (Cold War sniper rifle)

The ZRG 20mm sniper rifle in-game (Image via Activision)

The ZRG 20mm is a Black Ops Cold War sniper rifle and has proven to be very effective in Caldera due to its long-range capability and damage output.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Magazine: 5 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

4) Marco 5 (Vanguard SMG)

The Marco 5 is available in the Season 4 Battle pass (Image via Activision)

The Marco 5 was recently introduced in Season 4 and is already proving its worth. The new SMG can be unlocked as a free reward in the Mercenaries of Fortune battle pass.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Frenzy

Perk 2: Defender

3) STG-44 (Vanguard assault rifle)

The STG-44 with the Breath of Godzilla blueprint (Image via Activision)

The STG-44 has proven to be one of the preferred assault rifles in Warzone Pacific, including Caldera.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: On-Hand

2) NZ-41 (Vanguard assault rifle)

This NZ-41 blueprint comes with tracer rounds (Image via Activision)

The NZ-41 is currently the best assault rifle in Warzone and tops the STG-44 in both popularity and elimination potential.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Barrel: LOR Mk1 Burst

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: On-Hand

1) H4 Blixen (Vanguard SMG)

The H4 Blixen in-game (Image via Activison)

The May 25, 2022, Call of Duty Classified Arms Reloaded mid-season update introduced players to the H4 Blixen, and the weapon has been unstoppable ever since. Its skyrocketing popularity has seen it replace the Owen Gun almost entirely.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Optic: Slate Reflector

Barrel: Bergström 17" F3

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Stock: Removed Stock

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Call of Duty Season 4 "Mercenaries of Fortune" is live on both Warzone and Vanguard and available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

