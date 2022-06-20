Best H4 Blixen loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone received tons of in-game content, from new operators, weapons, and blueprints to the introduction of Operation: Monarch, which involved the epic collision of the two titans, Kong and Godzilla, on Caldera. But the season didn't just end with the departure of Operation: Monarch, Call of Duty released a mid-season update called Classified Arms Reloaded.

Intending to add new twists to the current season in terms of mobility and meta, Call of Duty has released new modes, navigation options on Caldera, perks, items, and a new weapon. May 25, 2022, saw the arrival of the H4 Blixen to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. A rival to the Owen Gun, the H4 Blixen is another slow fire-rate SMG that quickly took over the meta shortly after its launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone H4 Blixen preferred loadouts

The H4 Blixen was soon to make its presence known with its three shots to kill damage output and improved vertical recoil control, reload, and aim down sight speed when compared to the Owen Gun. Though it has a fairly hard recoil pattern, its slower fire rate makes it a viable option even in medium-range gun fights.

The H4 Blixen’s stats are as follows:

Damage : 30-44

Magazine size: 36-54(7.62 Gorenko) / 72(9mm) / 32 (.45 ACP)

Rate of Fire: 568 RPM

Reload time: 2.25s

When it comes to ensuring a positive K/D and a high win rate in Call of Duty: Warzone, the H4 Blizen shows its versatility. With a wide range of attachments to choose from, players can modify the weapon to the choice of their gunplay. Yet when the need to make sure that the weapon performs its best, the preferred loadouts are as follows:

Best H4 Blixen Loadouts

Loadout 1:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Bergström 17" F3

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Quick

The loadout is designed based on the performance output. The H4 Blixen provides a much more significant boost to players' K/D when the barrel is switched with the Bergström 17" F3 instead of Jönsson 9" RMK, as well as switching the underbarrel M1941 Hand Stop with the SG98 Compact.

Loadout 2:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jönsson 9" RMK

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

This loadout is designed keeping in mind the most popular attachments that are paired with the H4 Blixen by the community. Even if there is a slight variance in the weapon's performance, the K/D is not affected to such an extent. After all, that is determined by players' handling and performance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

