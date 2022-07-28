Call of Duty: Warzone - How to unlock the Type Face skin in Season 4

The Season 4 update of Call of Duty Warzone has brought many changes to the game, including a new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep. This Rebirth Island-sized close-quarters map is an instant hit among the game's playerbase.

The new patch has also caused many changes to Caldera's map, as the revamped map comes with fifty percent less vegetation and a clear improvement in visibility. The map also features new micro points of interest (POIs) scattered throughout the map, along with a Verdansk-esque storage town on the southwest side.

Along with all this, the patch has also brought about changes to meta, new weapons, game modes, and most importantly, new operator skins. One such skin is the futuristic-looking Type Face skin for the infamous operator Butcher.

How to obtain the Type Face skin in Call of Duty Warzone

If a player has recently played Call of Duty Warzone, then they might have noticed a futuristic-looking black operator skin that comes with glowing neon lights depicting a crude representation of a face. This is the Type Face skin of the operator known as Butcher and is a part of the Season 4 update of the game.

Those who wish to unlock this skin must know that they will have to spend a considerable amount of COD points to get their hands on this visual treat. There is no way to get this skin for free. Players must buy the Season Four Battle pass bundle if they wish to access the Type Face skin.

The Battle Pass Bundle costs 2400 CP in the in-game store, which is 1400 CP higher than the standard battle pass, costing 1000 CP. Buying the Battle Pass Bundle will unlock the first 20 Tiers of the battle pass and unlock the Type Face skin for players who wish to buy it.

If a player completes all the tiers of the Battle Pass, then they will be awarded 1000 CP, thus making the overall purchase cost 1400 CP for the entire bundle. This will make the purchase a bit more bearable for the players' wallets.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Here's the bonus skin you get for buying the Warzone x Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass* Bundle (2400 CoD Points edition). Here's the bonus skin you get for buying the Warzone x Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass* Bundle (2400 CoD Points edition). https://t.co/17JSmtTvZM

Type Face skin is a competitive skin as the dark color of the skin helps the operator to get partially camouflaged in the darker areas of the map where the visibility is low. Thus, for those who wish to get this operator skin, be ready to pay up for this premium.

The latest Season of Call of Duty Warzone is very exciting for the playerbase due to its semi-balanced meta of the weapons. Thus, it is a good time for all the Call of Duty Warzone players.

Players can also get their hands on the new 'Night Terror' skin for Florence, dubbed the infamous 'Roze 3.0' skin in Warzone. To get their hands on 'Roze 3.0,' players must buy the Violet Stealth Pro bundle from the Call of Duty Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far