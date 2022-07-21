JGOD reveals that Cold War Krig 6 is still meta in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The arrival of the Season 4 patch has resulted in many positive developments for the loyal fanbase of Call of Duty Warzone.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch introduces a brand new map for the Resurgence game mode called Fortune's Keep, and the island map has been an instant hit amongst the playerbase.

Furthermore, the new patch has also introduced many good changes to the map of Caldera. The revamped map now features fifty percent less vegetation, new micro points of interest, and a Verdansk-esque Storage Town on the south-western edge of Mines. Besides all this, the new patch has also added new weapons, skins, game modes, and more to the title.

Most importantly, the update has made many intriguing changes to the weapon meta of the game. The reshuffle of stats has led to many non-meta weapons from the previous season clawing their way back into relevance this season. The Krig 6, which was introduced to Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration, is one such assault rifle (AR) that has made its way into the meta.

JGOD recommends this Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

James 'JGOD' Godoy is a popular content creator for Call of Duty Warzone and is considered an excellent player within the game. He has a Twitch as well as a YouTube channel, where he posts videos with an in-depth analysis of the game along with meta loadout recommendations.

In a recent YouTube video, he suggested that players should definitely use the Krig 6 assault rifle in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and stated that the gun is, in his words, "nasty." The Krig 6 is known among players for its high damage, muzzle velocity, and its near zero recoil. It is, without a doubt, one of the easiest guns to use in the entirety of Warzone.

This weapon boasts an empressive muzzle velocity of 1530 m/s and can maintain a theoretical time-to-kill (TTK) of 828 ms up to 36 meters. The TTK value of this gun might not stand up to the faster TTKs of the current meta assault rifles, but it is still a very decent value, and the chances of achieving this TTK is higher with the Krig, thanks to its low recoil.

According to JGOD, the attachments to get the maximum potential out of the Krig 6 are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 19.7" Ranger

19.7" Ranger Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine - STANAG 60 Rnd

Call of Duty Warzone's Krig 6 setup (Image via sym.gg)

The Agency Suppressor helps in increasing the muzzle velocity, recoil control, and damage range of the weapon. Additionally, the 19.7" Ranger is the longest barrel available for this gun. This attachment boosts the muzzle velocity of the firearm by a significant margin while improving its vertical recoil control.

The Axial Arms 3x is an excellent optics for a mid-range AR such as the Krig, as it has a very clean field of view while aiming down the sights (ADS). The Field Agent grip will improve the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the gun, whereas the STANAG 60 Rnd magazine will ensure that the players have plenty of bullets to fire before they have to reload again.

Secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to complete the loadout

Krig 6 is a strictly mid-long range weapon, although players can use it for close range due to its low recoil. But to get the best results, operators are recommended to equip a low-TTK meta SMG like the Sten in combination with the Krig 6. The recommended close-range build for Sten is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Underbarrrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

Players can equip Quick Fix, Overkill, and Amped for their respective perk slots in custom loadouts. When it comes to equipment, operators can use Throwing Knife and Stim for the lethal and tactical slot, respectively.

Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone (Image via YouTube/JGOD)

According to JGOD, this is the complete optimal loadout for Krig 6 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 and any player would have a wonderful time using this to dominate fast-paced matches in Call of Duty Warzone.

