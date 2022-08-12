Warzone’s Titanium Trials faces new headshot bug with 3-Line Rifle

Call of Duty's flagship title, Warzone, witnesses its fair share of bugs. Despite being immensely popular, it looks like players just can't catch a break as yet another bug is dominating the Battle Royale mode.

It looks like the latest bug allows players to break the parameters of the latest event, Titanium Trials, by allowing a sniper rifle to kill enemies with a single headshot. This is something that should not be possible in this event.

Call of Duty Warzone witnesses another game-breaking bug

XSET Barton is a Warzone streamer and he discovered this overpowered bug during one of his matches in Titanium Trials. The streamer then tweeted a video showcasing him using the 3-Line Rifle, where he was able to instantly down his enemies with only one shot to the head.

XSET Barton @Bartonologist Titanium Trials 3-Line bug with the 820mm Barrel allowing it to 1 shot headshot



While this occurrence should be nothing new in a regular Warzone match, it is a major bug for Titanium Trials.

Titanium Trials is a limited time event based on its predecessor, the highly successful Iron Trials. While the objective of this event is the same as a regular Warzone match, there are plenty of changes that drastically change the meta of the mode and how the game flows. Some of these changes include:

Base armor has been increased to 300 hit points.

Each player is equipped with a self revive kit by default.

The Tempered perk is seen more frequently in ground loot.

The prices of loadout drops have increased considerably.

The core health is 100 HP with a significantly slower regeneration time.

Better ground loot to cater to higher time to kill due to higher armor capacity.

Owing to the higher armor capacity in this game mode, it should be impossible to down someone with one hit of a sniper rifle. However, as seen above, this is not the case with the bugged 3-Line Rifle.

Apparently, downing players with only one headshot is only possible with the 820mm barrel attachment. The streamer went ahead and posted the exact loadout of the sniper rifle that allowed him to get the kills.

The loadout features the MX Silencer attachment for the muzzle, the Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN barrel attachment, the default optic, the ZAC Custom MZ stock, the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel attachment, with the 20 round magazine, the Fabric Grip for the rear grip, lengthened ammunition, and Silent Focus and On-Hand perks.

While this bug makes the 3-Line Rifle incredibly potent, it’s only a matter of time before Raven Software, the developers responsible for Warzone, release a patch and address it.

