Metaphor recommends best Vanguard sniper to dominate matches in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune patch in Call of Duty Warzone has led many players to once again employ sniper rifles as the primary weapon in matches. This is due to the various buffs that this category of weapons has received.

The update brought plenty of new content for gamers to enjoy, including the latest Resurgence map, called Fortune's Keep, along with many positive changes to the original map of Caldera.

The latest patch also delivered new game modes, weapons, skins, and a brand new armored SUV for operators to relish. It also caused a major reshuffle in weapons stats.

Metaphor reveals best Vanguard sniper in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

Metaphor is a popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer and is regarded by the game's community as one of the title's best players on the PC platform. He also has a YouTube channel where he posts gameplay videos along with loadouts of various meta weapons.

In one of his uploads, he showcased the power of the 3-Line Rifle, which is one of the few one-shot headshot snipers that are present in the current Warzone meta. The sniper is known among the playerbase as a heavy hitter and has one of the least idle-sways in the game. The Season 4 patch also added an aim-down-sight (ADS) time buff to this weapon, making it much faster to transition in and out of scope.

No doubt the 3-Line Rifle is the best Vanguard sniper available in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.The following attachments are what Metaphor used to beef up the base version of the weapon:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Stock - Zac Custom MZ

Zac Custom MZ Underbarrel - Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine - 7.62x54mmR 5 Round Fast Mag

7.62x54mmR 5 Round Fast Mag Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On Hand

Call of Duty Warzone 3-Line Rifle (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Companion weapon for the 3-line Sniper

The Marco 5 is a near-perfect sniper companion for 3-Line Rifle. The Vanguard expansion SMG was added to the game as part of the Season 4 patch, and the Call of Duty blog calls this a "high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power." It has a very fast time-to-kill (TTK) and stands at the forefront of the list of current meta SMGs.

The Marco 5 is an excellent close-range SMG that can maintain a TTK of 602ms up to a distance of 11 meters. Beyond that, the gun has a TTK of 688ms up to 16 meters. The best attachments to make the most out of this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kurz 36 Round Mags (For Solos) / 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums (For the rest)

8mm Kurz 36 Round Mags (For Solos) / 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums (For the rest) Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum / Frenzy

Momentum / Frenzy Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 Loadout (Image Via sym.gg)

Perks and Equipments

Players can equip Cold Blooded, Overkill, and Combat Scout for the respective perk slots in the game. For lethal and tactical equipment, users can equip Frag Grenade and Stim respectively.

The 3-Line Rifle is a top-tier sniper in the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone. Those who like to snipe at long-range maps like Caldera are strongly advised to give this rifle a try.

