Top 10 meta loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Just like any other patch in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has brought about significant changes to the meta of the game.

The patch and its subsequent rebalancing updates have caused major adjustments to the stats of the weapons available in the title.

Every season of Call of Duty: Warzone features a very distinctive meta. This list of top-tier weapons usually takes about two weeks to form after the release of the patch.

The same can be said for the Season 4 Reloaded patch, which went live on July 27. After the latest rebalancing update on August 3, players have had enough time to analyze the changes and have a clear-cut picture of the season's meta weapons.

With the total weapon count of Call of Duty: Warzone nearing the double century, players are having a much harder time selecting guns for their custom loadouts. For this reason, this article will index the 10 most powerful weapons of the season that Operators can choose to equip their loadouts with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Armaguerra 43, Vargo 52 and 8 other most powerful meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone have a few characteristics that are common to them. Among these attributes, recoil control, damage value, muzzle velocity, and time-to-kill (TTK) are the most important factors that determine the viability of the firearm.

Meta weapons in Warzone must have a good combination of these attributes to be successful over their counterparts. Just like the previous season, this one also has a distinct list of meta weapons.

10) H4 Blixen

Call of Duty: Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The H4 Blixen is a very common name among the Call of Duty: Warzone community. This meta SMG was added to the game in Season 3 Reloaded and has since maintained its place among the top-tier weapons in the title. Despite receiving multiple nerfs in the last few updates of the game, this powerful firearm is still quite dominant this season.

Players love the Blixen for its excellent mobility, recoil control, and damage value. The best loadout for this weapon in Season 4 Reloaded is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal / SG98 Compact

Mark VI Skeletal / SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

9) Marco 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Marco 5 is the latest SMG to be added to Call of Duty: Warzone in the Season 4 patch. This weapon has risen through the ranks very quickly to establish its place in the meta.

The gun is characterized by its high accuracy, fire rate, and excellent TTK. It is definitely one of the best close-quarter weapons that players can use on smaller maps like Fortune Keep and Rebirth Island.

Despite being nerfed in Season 4 Reloaded, this meta SMG is still one of the most powerful in its category. The optimum build for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2 - Quick

8) Armaguerra 43

Call of Duty: Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Armaguerra 43 is a very powerful meta SMG. It can even be considered the best SMG available in Season 4 Reloaded.

Despite having a rough time in the last few seasons, this gun has gained the position of the top meta SMG due to the nerfs that its counterparts have received with this patch.

However, that does not change the fact that this domineering weapon is one of the best strafe SMGs this season. It is the go-to firearm for many streamers and expert players.

The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito Skeletal

Imerito Skeletal Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

7) UGM-8

Call of Duty: Warzone UGM-8 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The UGM-8 is the newest LMG that has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 patch.

Traditionally, LMGs in Warzone are criticized for their abysmal mobility and high aim-down-sight (ADS) time. However, UGM-8 is different in this regard. Not only does the light machine gun have near AR-like mobility, but it is also an excellent weapon to beam enemies at long range.

The weapon has been further buffed in Season 4 Reloaded, and the best setup for it is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - .303 British 75 Round Box

.303 British 75 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

6) Nikita AVT

Call of Duty: Warzone Nikita AVT loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Nikita AVT is one of the best available ARs that players can currently equip in Call of Duty: Warzone. The Season 4 Reloaded patch has been especially bountiful for this gun. The weapon has received buffs to its normal and ADS movement speed, thus mitigating the mobility problem that it was afflicted with.

The Nikita AVT is currently one of the most powerful ARs available in the game and sports one of the fastest TTKs in its category. The most effective attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Kovalevskaya Folding

Kovalevskaya Folding Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

5) NZ-41

Call of Duty: Warzone NZ-41 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The NZ-41 is another household name in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Since it was added to the game, this meta AR has maintained its dominance over others in its category for a really long time. However, several consecutive nerfs introduced with the Season 4 patch have led to the downfall of the previous King of ARs.

While the long-range potential of the NZ-41 has been severely downgraded, it can still fry opponents with ease in mid-range combat due to its high damage and good recoil control.

The most effective attachments for this AR are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

4) Vargo 52

Call of Duty: Warzone Vargo 52 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Vargo 52 is the only non-Vanguard weapon to feature on this list. It was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the integration of Black Ops Cold War weapons.

This is a very powerful AR platform in Season 4 Reloaded and is mainly used by players to engage enemies in mid-range to long-range combat.

The Vargo 52 is famous for its high rate of fire and excellent muzzle velocity. Players can kit this weapon with the following attachments to get the most optimum results:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

3) Cooper Carbine

Call of Duty: Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Cooper Carbine is one of the easiest guns to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. This Vanguard AR is known among the Operators for its minimal recoil and very high fire rate. These two attributes combine to create a powerful weapon that excels even in the hands of novice players.

The Cooper Carbine features one of the fastest TTKs among all the other ARs in Season 4 Reloaded. The meta build for the weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) AS44

Call of Duty: Warzone AS44 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Despite having one of the worst recoils among the weapons mentioned in this article, the AS44 is still the most powerful AR currently available in the game in terms of theoretical TTK. Most streamers of the game consider this gun to be a high-skill, high-reward weapon.

Those who have mastered the recoil management for this weapon are bound to win most gunfight engagements against their opponents in Season 4 Reloaded.

The best setup for the AS44 is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

1) KG M40

Call of Duty: Warzone KG M40 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to meta ARs in Season 4 Reloaded, the KG M40 is, without a doubt, the undisputed emperor among its brethren.

Though its theoretical TTK is not the fastest, this gun definitely sports the fastest realistic TTK among all the ARs currently available in the game. This weapon can achieve this feat due to its extremely low recoil control.

The likelihood of landing headshots with the KG M40 is so high that developers had to specifically nerf its headshot damage multiplier to bring some balance in the meta.

The current meta build for this Vanguard AR is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip / Hatched Grip

Taped Grip / Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

These weapons are the most powerful arms available in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone. Players who want to excel in the game must give these weapons a try in the current season.

