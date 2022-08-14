Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide - Top 5 snipers to dominate matches in Season 4 Reloaded

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has been godsent for the slowly dying sniper meta of the game.

The sniper meta of Call of Duty Warzone has been in a precarious place since its major nerf in one of the previous seasons of the game. Developers have downgraded this category of weapons to such an extent that players would rather use a low recoil assault rifle to engage enemies at long range than use a sniper.

But the July 28 mid-season rebalancing update has done this category of weapons some justice by buffing damage ranges for a lot of the fan-favorite snipers in the game. This upgrade was really necessary as it has led to many snipers regaining their viability in the title.

Best long-range snipers to one-shot opponents in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

In Call of Duty Warzone, sniper rifles are mostly associated with long-range engagements in the game. Although there is a niche category of players who love to use certain snipers in the game aggressively, this category of weapons is generally used for engaging enemies in the far-off distance.

Gaining mastery over snipers in Call of Duty Warzone is quite hard. Not only will the players have to have good aim, but trigger discipline is also very necessary to excel with these hard-hitting weapons. However, players should also keep in mind that opponents will only get downed by one bullet when a headshot is registered.

Thus, this article will index the five most powerful snipers players can equip to assassinate their opponents in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5) HDR

Call of Duty Warzone HRD Loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

HDR can be described as the first long-range sniper that was highly successful in Call of Duty Warzone. Since it was added to the game, this powerful rifle has maintained its place in the list of the most powerful snipers in the game. In Season 4 Reloaded, this rifle still carries the potential to one-shot head-shot its opponents at any possible engagement range.

But ADS time and mobility are definitely not up to the mark with this firearm, and as such, players are advised to take on engagements carefully. The best attachments for HDR are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 26.9" HDR Pro

26.9" HDR Pro Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - FTAC Stalker-Scout

FTAC Stalker-Scout Perk - Sleight of Hand

4) ZRG 20mm

Call of Duty Warzone ZRG 20mm loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The ZRG 20mm is one of the most powerful sniper rifles in the game when it comes to the overall damage count. This sniper can also down opponents at any range when a headshot is registered. Even if the bullet doesn't hit the head, the damage will still be enough to crack the armor on the enemy.

However, being a heavy sniper, mobility and reaction time are the issues with this gun, and players should definitely shift to their secondary weapon if the enemy is able to close the distance. The best setup for ZRG 20mm is as follows:

Muzzle - Sound Moderator

- Sound Moderator Barrel - 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optics - Royal & Kross 6x

Royal & Kross 6x Magazine - 5 Rnd

3) Swiss K31

Call of Duty Warzone Swiss K31 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Swiss K31 is an aggressive sniper rifle that excels in mid-range combat of the game. Not only does it have a faster aim-down-sight (ADS) time than the previous two, but this rifle also sports better mobility than them. However, one of the downsides of this rifle is that it can only one-shot head-shot its opponents for only up to a distance of 62 meters.

Due to its effective range limitations, this aggressive sniper excels in Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The best attachments for this sniper are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 24.9" Combat Recon

24.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Foregrip - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip - Airborne Elastic Wrap

2) Kar98K (MW)

Call of Duty Warzone MW Kar98K loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Modern Warfare Kar98K is another aggressive sniper rifle that has been buffed in the latest patch. The one-shot head-shot potential of this gun extends to a distance of 70 meters, which is slightly higher than the K31. This sniper also possesses a faster ADS time, making it much snappier than the previously mentioned aggressive sniper.

However, these advantages come at a cost of overall damage and mobility. So players will have to keep these factors in mind while using this rifle. The most optimum attachments for the MW Kar98K are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Custom 27.6"

Singuard Custom 27.6" Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock - FTAC Sport Comb

1) 3-Line Rifle

Call of Duty Warzone 3-Line Rifle loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 3-Line Rifle is definitely the best sniper that players can get their hands on in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. This Vanguard integration rifle possesses the best characteristics of the previously mentioned guns in this article. Not only can it one-shot head-shot its opponents at any range, but it does not suffer from the mobility issues of its heavier counterparts.

Being a Vanguard weapon, players have the option of choosing up to 10 attachments to tune up this sniper as they wish. But to get the most out of this gun, it has to be fitted with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-60 20 Round Mags

.30-60 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-Hand

These five weapons are the most effective snipers in Call of Duty Warzone. For players who have previously shifted away from this meta, now is a good time to make a comeback.

