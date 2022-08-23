Call of Duty Warzone 2 game modes are officially revealed via ESRB ratings: Battle royale, Plunder-style skirmishes, and more

In a recent Entertainment Software Rating Board description of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, some game modes that might come to the upcoming battle royale of Call of Duty have been revealed.

While Warzone 2 is on its way, nothing regarding the game has been officially announced yet, and both Activision and Infinity Ward are surprisingly silent about it.

A recent leak suggested that the forthcoming battle royale might come after 19 days of releasing the much-awaited title, Modern Warfare 2. With Modern Warfare 2 having many trailers, teasers, announcements and much more, the hype has skyrocketed throughout the past few weeks.

While neither the publisher nor the developers have said anything about Warzone 2, the game is coming soon if all the leaks are true.

Warzone 2 will feature the modes from the previous segment

The most recent ESRB description stated the description of both the games on their official site. In their description of Warzone 2, they revealed,

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL NEW: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been rated M by the ESRB and in the description says modes include “battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ.” The first official reference to DMZ. NEW: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been rated M by the ESRB and in the description says modes include “battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ.” The first official reference to DMZ. https://t.co/0EZNJqMPIE

"This is a first-person shooter, set in the Call of Duty universe, in which players engage in a variety of multiplayer combat events (e.g. battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ)."

Previously, we had no information on what kind of mode would be added. However, a recent description showed that the two classic modes from Warzone are also returning for the next segment.

As for 'DMZ,' the mode is supposed to be a part of Modern Warfare 2 as per various leaks. In Tom Henderson's exclusive, he stated that both the WZ 2 and the 'DMZ' in Modern Warfare 2 might share the same map. Hence, it is not surprising that it was added as a part of Warzone 2 game modes.

'DMZ' is Call of Duty's take on 'Escape from Tarkov.' It is an extraction-type game mode with multiple features like dynamic weather, day/night cycle, a marketplace to trade cosmetics, and more. However, all this information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has also shown up on the ESRB ratings board with a M rating. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has also shown up on the ESRB ratings board with a M rating. https://t.co/NCUVfdkzjm

Both Call of Duty: WZ 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been rated 'M' by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The 'M' in ESRB stands for the said product and is meant for a mature audience.

The ESRB ratings decide whether a game or an app is suitable for a target audience or not. It is mainly developed for consumers, who can decide if the product is compatible with the user's age or not.

With video games having graphic details of gore and violence, curses, or usage of dismemberment, the audience needs to be mature enough to handle all of this. While games like Call of Duty use blood and violence, they might not be appropriate for children.

However, call of Duty fans will be happy that both the games are not holding anything back. Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, and Warzone 2 is reported to come shortly after that.

