“This is one of the worst seasons”: Call of Duty Warzone fans in absolute disbelief as laser guns get added in World War II game

Call of Duty officially announced Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand, last night. It is set to be the final season for the games. With its release, the gaming franchise is bringing back old antagonists from previous titles as Operators, along with some guns from the past.

However, when Vanguard was released, the promise was to make both Warzone and Vanguard historically accurate. With the new update, Activision is bringing back futuristic weapons from the World War 2 era and fans are not taking that well.

A Twitter user called Pizza Derg stated:

Fans react to the addition of a futuristic weapon in Warzone Season 5

The main USP of the upcoming season is the return of some of the old villains in the franchise and the introduction of futuristic weapon. However, fans are not happy with the situation.

Bdazzle129 @bdazzle129 @CallofDuty Lol now vanguard is stealing characters from other cods that have nothing to do with vanguard @CallofDuty Lol now vanguard is stealing characters from other cods that have nothing to do with vanguard

The most discussed weapon in the scenario is the EX1. This prototype long-range gun is an Energy Rifle and it is clearly visible it is from the future. Fans did not take much time to recognize the striking similarities between Advanced Warfare's EM1 and the new gun.

The introduction of a gun from the far future in a World War 2 setting made no sense, according to the community.

🌮🌮 @IronMyTaco @CallofDuty



don’t worry about immersion, worry about cool content @Treyarch again, to everyone who doesn’t know: Vanguard ISNT in WW2 anymore and hasn’t been for a couple of seasonsdon’t worry about immersion, worry about cool content @CallofDuty @Treyarch again, to everyone who doesn’t know: Vanguard ISNT in WW2 anymore and hasn’t been for a couple of seasonsdon’t worry about immersion, worry about cool content

A Redditor named ChilledWolf96 explained that Sledgehammer Studio's initial plan was to make Advanced Warfare 2 for Call of Duty 2021. However, Activision did not allow them to create futuristic settings, instead making the studio stick with the World War 2 era.

It was easier to make as the assets were there from Call of Duty WWII. The Redditor collected this information from developers' interviews. He further explained the introduction of the other Operators in Season 5,

"Raul Menendez is back, which means the next entry in Black Ops series will definitely revolve around him(probable time period is set after Adler's revenge until Panama Invasion). Al Asad is there cause his story will continue in MWII, and he is more like a teaser for that."

Since the next season is the last for Vangaurd and Warzone, fans were expecting something big from Call of Duty. The introduction of classic villains and weapons in the game has disappointed them a bit. The seasonal update will go live on August 24, and it will be interesting to see how all of these roll out.

