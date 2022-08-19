Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 release date and time for all regions

Activision recently announced that the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 'Last Stand' will be the last season before Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes out. With multiple changes and a variety of content, the free-to-play battle royale as we know it may be coming to an end.

It is currently unclear what the future of Warzone will be. However, Activision has declared that this will be discussed on September 15 during the Call of Duty: Next event.

Before that happens, Season 5 will arrive with new operators, Limited Time Modes, new weapons, and much more. This article will tell readers when Season 5 starts and what time the update will go live.

When does Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 start?

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET



update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET Season 5 is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. #Vanguard update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET #Warzone update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET Season 5 is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. #Vanguard update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET #Warzone update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET https://t.co/Ut9HLUhaxa

As of now, Season 4 Reloaded is live on Call of Duty, with the current Battle Pass ending on August 24. Following the conclusion of this Battle Pass, Season 5 will go live on that day at:

9:00 am PT

11:00 am CT

12:00 pm ET

5:00 pm BST

The content update for Vanguard will go live a day before that at the same time.

The new season is bringing back old antagonists from the past

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Operators



— Raul Menendez

— Khaled Al-Asad

— Serpah

— Gabriel Rorke Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Operators — Raul Menendez — Khaled Al-Asad — Serpah— Gabriel Rorke https://t.co/6pbnrUnOKV

The Season 5 update of Warzone and Vanguard is bringing back some of the old antagonists from the past as forthcoming operators. Al-Asad from Modern Warfare, Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts and Seraph from Black Ops 3, will all be making a return in the upcoming season.

All new weapons, map changes, and items in Season 5

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Operation Last Call mode in Caldera is based off of Search & Destroy. You can either defend bomb sites or plant at different locations to cause shifts across the map. Lava Rocks also fall across the map in this LTM. Operation Last Call mode in Caldera is based off of Search & Destroy. You can either defend bomb sites or plant at different locations to cause shifts across the map. Lava Rocks also fall across the map in this LTM. https://t.co/YuOzB8XW4W

Furthermore, the new Limited Time Mode 'Operation: Last Call' will feature a Search and Destroy-type gameplay on the primary battle royale map of Warzone for the very first time.

Caldera is also changing, with the volcano around Peak coming alive and Lava Rocks crashing into the map haphazardly. Clearly, players will need to survive the dire situation before everything goes down.

With massive map changes, Season 5 will also introduce new items like the Doomsday Station, Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Box, and much more.

The new Field Upgrade Rage Serum will give players an effective boost in close range combat with some side effects.

In the final season of Warzone and Vanguard, 5 new weapons will also be arriving:

EX1 Energy Rifle

RA 225 SMG

Valois Revolver

BP50 Assault Rifle

Lienna 57 Assault Rifle

While there is still some time left before the update, the community has gotten more excited to see what more Call of Duty has to offer before the next saga arrives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S