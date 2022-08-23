Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ mode confirmed by leaked ESRB rating

The ESRB rating for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been established, and the game's description on the ESRB website has leaked information regarding the various game modes available. The game has seen a lot of hype since the initial gameplay footage was released, and fans are excited for what's to come.

DMZ is set to be the third game mode introduced in the forthcoming title. A new game mode called ‘DMZ’ is to be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Although previous leaks have referenced this game mode, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating has been the first official confirmation of the DMZ mode.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL NEW: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been rated M by the ESRB and in the description says modes include “battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ.” The first official reference to DMZ. NEW: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been rated M by the ESRB and in the description says modes include “battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ.” The first official reference to DMZ. https://t.co/0EZNJqMPIE

The game's summary on the Entertainment Software Rating Board website states:

“This is a first-person shooter, set in the Call of Duty universe, in which players engage in a variety of multiplayer combat events (e.g., battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ),” reads the description of the rating.

This confirms that DMZ is indeed coming to the upcoming title. Call of Duty fans are excited about this new mode and can’t wait to see how DMZ alters the Warzone experience. Popular leaker TheGhostOfHope states that the mode is going to be an extraction game mode, similar to Escape from Tarkov and Battlefield's Hazard Zone.

Previous game modes from Warzone are also set to return in Call of Duty: MW2, with the Battle Royale mode and fan favorite Plunder mode making an appearance in the game as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received a rating of ‘M’ for mature audiences. The game has been rated by the ESRB for the following platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows PC. This implies that the mode will be available for users of last-gen consoles as well.

Players haven’t received any official statements from Activision itself regarding the mode, the map, or how it plays out. However, fans are excited about this new mode, and many believe that it will be the breath of fresh air that Warzone fans have been waiting for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is all set to be released on October 28, and a recent leak suggests that Warzone 2 may arrive on November 16.

