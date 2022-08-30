Modern Warfare 2: Is the Vault Edition worth buying?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders are now live. Players can choose between the Standard Edition for $70 or the Vault Edition for $100. Pre-ordering both digitally gives players a week's Early Access for the most hyped campaign in the series.

The campaign is set to be one of the most realistic and immersive that players of the franchise will get to experience. Both versions will also allow players Early Access to the Open Beta.

The Vault Edition of the game will not only provide players with Early Access to the Campaign and the Open Beta, but also with a plethora of other items. While the Vault Edition might look like it costs a huge amount, all the items and benefits included in the edition might just be worth it.

Everything included in the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

1) Red Team 141

Red Team 141 in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Players that pre-order the Vault Edition will get four classic Multiplayer Operators: Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap. All of them will come equipped with a custom-made masked outfit themed around the legendary character, Ghost. What’s even better is that players can show off their Red Team Operator Skins during the Open Beta.

2) FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Players will also receive the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, which will be available to use during the Open Beta. We don’t have much information about this weapon vault yet but the images we received so far look promising.

3) Battle Pass Season One and 50 Tier Skips

Battle Pass Season One and 50 Tier Skips in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

Purchasers of Vault Edition will receive Season 1 of the Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips at Modern Warfare 2 launch. Thus, it will allow them to unlock most of the Operators as soon as Season 1 drops, meaning more new items.

Players who purchase the Vault Edition after Season One can apply the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips to the then-current season.

4) Ghost Legacy Pack - A dozen skins for the iconic Operator, 10 Tactical Weapon Blueprints

Ghost Legacy Pack (image via Activision)

Vault Edition owners can play as Ghost in current Warzone upon pre-ordering.

Players will also get 20+ free items for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone after pre-ordering the Vault Edition. It will come with plenty of Ghost Operator skins which includes Jawbone, Last Breath, Mandible, Ghosted, Reckoner, Dark Vision, Classic Ghost, and more.

10 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprints like the Oscar Mike, K2, The Wages of Sin, and Kingly Splendor will be accessible when players pre-purchase the Vault Edition.

5) In-game store bonus: 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens at launch

If players purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition through the in-game store in Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or Modern Warfare, they will get 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens for use in Modern Warfare 2.

This will enable them to rank up fast and level up weapons quicker than their opponents, and thus join the fight with an advantage.

Conclusion

Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition vs Vault Edition (image via Activision)

If you are a Call of Duty fan and will be playing the game a lot, it sure is worth it to get the Vault Edition of the game. You will arrive at the next generation of Call of Duty with style and more firepower.

However, if you are a casual player Vault Edition maynot be just for you. If you are someone that loves getting in on the action for a few hours a week, you can skip this edition and stick to the Standard Edition.

Players who purchase the Vault Edition will have access to the previous generation console versions of Modern Warfare 2 (PS4 or Xbox One) and the current version (PS5 or Xbox Series X/S) as well, so if you own two generations of consoles, Vault Edition might just be worth it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launched this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

