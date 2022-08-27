Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 new campaign footage shows new mission, movement mechanism, and more

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, and as fans get closer to that date, the developers keep dropping new information. For instance, the developers just posted a new 15-second gameplay clip of a new campaign mission on Twitter.

The clip begins with the view of a city, and a chopper can be seen flying by. Fans can hear the operator mention a missile, which, if it hits the city, is going to claim the lives of many. Captain Price also features in this short 15-second clip, taking charge of his team and breaching a wall.

More information about what was shown in the clip can be found below.

All there is to know about new Modern Warfare 2 clip

New mission

This Modern Warfare 2 mission featured in the clip is called The Tower and is apparently the third mission in the game. It involves the player starting on the terrace of a building and breaching it from the outside. The level apparently isn’t so simple as players will have to take into account weapon physics while they fight.

Top-down movement

The mission will involve the player hanging upside down outside the building with the purpose of making their way in. As they will be hanging, they will have to understand how the weapon mechanisms work in order to shoot accurately from such a position.

This mission will involve rappelling down from the top of a high rise and engaging in combat.

Insights into the mission

Fans can get some information about the plot of the mission from the clip. Apart from the aforementioned missile that is about strike the city, there is also a hostage situation, to which Captain Price responds. Gamers can see him making use of an explosive to breach a wall, possibly to rescue the hostage.

Unfortunately, as of right now, not much else is known in terms of what the mission entails.

However, as the days go on and the launch date for the title draws near, it can be expected that more information in general or pertaining to the aforementioned mission will present itself.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are now live, and the campaign early access begins a week before the game’s release. The title will be launched this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

