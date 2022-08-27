Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Expected release date, new weapons, and more

The Warzone Season 5 update, Last Stand, just dropped. It is the last season of the game before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 drops this October.

Soon after its release, players can get their hands on the next iteration of the title, Warzone 2, based in Modern Warfare 2’s universe.

The game saw several changes and new additions with the latest update. With the introduction of a new community event, weapons, field upgrades, etc., fans of the series are eagerly waiting to see what’s coming next as they wait for Warzone 2.

However, all is not over for Warzone’s current season yet. As confirmed by the Season 5 roadmap, we will get a mid-season update to the final season of the title soon.

The update won’t just change the game’s features but will also introduce new weapons and Operators.

Everything about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Expected release date

The final mid-season update for the game will be released soon. Although we don’t have official confirmation, we can speculate.

The latest patch arrived on August 24, and the Last Stand Battle Pass will end on November 16. Considering the middle point between these two dates, we can expect the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch to drop on October 5.

This is just speculation, and the developers haven’t given any official confirmation yet. Being the mid-season update, October 5 is our best guess for the final mid-season update the title will receive.

New weapons

Season 5 has brought new guns to the series, along with the controversial EX1 laser assault rifle, which series fans aren’t happy with.

With the Season 5 Reloaded update, we will see two new ARs introduced to the game: the BP50 and the Lienna 57. We don’t have any information on how these two weapons would play out or what they would look like, but we can confidently say that they will arrive with the mid-season update, as officially confirmed by Season 5’s roadmap.

New operators

The Last Stand update brought back a legendary villain from the Call of Duty series. Raul Menendez from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is back as an Operator, and now, you can play him in the title by unlocking his Operator skin.

Along with him, Call of Duty 4’s Khaled al Asad was also introduced to the game to match the villainous theme Last Stand is going with.

Two more villains from the series will come to the game with the mid-season update. Gabriel Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts and specialist Seraph from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will join with the upcoming Season 5 reloaded update.

New limited-time mode: Resurgence Supreme

A limited-time mode called Resurgence Supreme will also come to the game with the mid-season update. It will be a mode for Rebirth Island where players would drop on the map as squads of four with the best weapons in the game and respawning enabled.

The best prizes are to be won for winning the match with 15+ eliminations.

Season 5 is live, and the content looks pretty promising this time. Some fans are quite happy with the changes, while others have shown dissatisfaction by calling it the poorest update.

We are yet to see how the mid-season update changes the game, but till then, we can only wait and speculate.

