Warzone Season 5 'Heroes vs Villains' community event: Faction Tokens, rewards, and more explained

With Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 update on the horizon, the new Season 5 update will bring a new 'Heroes vs Villains' event to Caldera. The 'Last Stand' update brings back some iconic villains from the Call of Duty series to Warzone.

As with previous Warzone events, this new event brings a new theme to the Warzone, where the Heroes and Villains fight it out to showcase their supremacy.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer https://t.co/WwDIwhhATb

The 'Heroes vs Villains' event will start with the Season 5 update of the game, which will be arriving on August 24, 2022. There will be free rewards for the players throughout the event and a new introduction to the game called ‘Faction Tokens.’

Warzone shines out exceptionally because of its community events, and 'Heroes vs Villains' isn’t any different. Fans of the series are looking forward to this new event, and we can’t hold our horses either.

What is the Warzone 'Heroes vs Villains' vent?

The 'Heroes vs Villains' event will begin with the Season 5 update. The player has to select a faction, whether he wants to play as a Hero or a Villain. You can play as a Hero or a Villain throughout the community event.

As you play different modes, you will earn ‘Faction Tokens’ or points. Players can collect tokens by taking out enemies or looting them.

The faction with the highest points at the end of the event wins. Players from the winning faction will be awarded Battle Pass Tier Skips at the end of the event. All the players participating in the event can obtain the Heroes or Villains Weapon Blueprint at the end of the event, depending on which faction is victorious.

What are 'Faction Tokens,' and How do you get them?

'Faction Tokens' can be earned by eliminating enemies or looting Supply Boxes. In Operation Last Call, players can earn these by defusing or detonating bombs. These tokens can be used to buy ‘Faction Packs’ at the Buy Stations, upon the purchase of which, the player can get a discount on other items across all the Buy Stations.

What are the free rewards in the 'Heroes vs Villains' event?

All players participating will be rewarded with a unique Weapon Blueprint based on the winning faction at the end of the 'Heroes vs Villains' event. Players in the winning faction will also receive Battle Pass tier skips.

Other free rewards include:

Legendary animated One vs. One Calling Card

Heroes/Villains Mark Weapon Charm

Conflict Spike Melee Weapon Blueprint

Hero/Villain Insignia Emblem

Time Duality Watch

Chop Chop!! Gesture

The event will begin as soon as the new update drops on August 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen