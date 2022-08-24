Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 "Last Stand": How to unlock Raul Menendez

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is almost here. Titled ‘Last Stand,’ this season will be the last season of Warzone we will see before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release in October.

The ‘Last Stand’ Battle Pass is full of fantastic content. There will be 100 unique Tiers for players to unlock and grind through. It also features 25 free items, including weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards, and more.

Apart from the various additions and changes incoming with the ‘Last Stand’ update, we will be witnessing the return of Four Legendary Villains from the Call of Duty series to the Warzone as Operators.

Call of Duty fans is excited to see these Legendary villains from the franchise make a comeback. Here’s how you can unlock them all.

How to unlock Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The controversial villain from Call of Duty Black Ops II is ready to return to Caldera.

Raul Menendez in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 "Last Stand" (image via Activision)

Raul Menendez was born in Nicaragua in 1963. A brutal US-backed opposition revolution overshadowed his childhood. His father founded the Menéndez Cartel and was killed by the CIA, leaving Raul in power. But the death of his sister Josephina angered him and drove him to become a hostile political activist. His charisma and cruelty led him to lead the terrorist organization called ‘Cordis Die.’

Menendez launched a cyberattack against automated drones, turning them against major cities across the United States and China.

Raul Menendez’s Legendary ‘Ivory Mystique’ Operator skin can be unlocked at Tier 0 of the Battle Pass, making it an early unlock for the players. He has another unlockable skin at Tier 100 of the Battle Pass called the Ultra ‘Populist Revolutionary’ Operator skin.

How to unlock the other Villain Operators

The Call of Duty blog confirms that Khaled Al-Asad Operator in Warzone and Vanguard will release shortly after the launch of Season 5, and will be available via a Store Bundle or free if you've digitally pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2.

Coming from Call of Duty 4, The Khaled Al-Asad Operator skin will be hitting the store shortly after the launch of Season 5. Players who pre-order the Cross-Gen (console), Standard (PC), or Vault Edition (console or PC) versions of Modern Warfare 2 will receive the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Pack for free.

The primary antagonist from Call of Duty: Ghosts, Gabriel T. Rorke, will be making an appearance in the Season 5 update. His Operator skin can be purchased from the in-game store after the Season 5 update launches.

First made an appearance in Call of Duty: Blacks Ops III, Seraph was a Specialist in the game who wreaked havoc with her ‘Annihilator’ specialist weapon. Her Operator skins can be unlocked by purchasing her Bundle in the store once Season 5 arrives.

These are all the Operator Villain skins coming with the Season 5 update. Fans of the series can’t wait for the Season 5 update to drop. Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 update will arrive on August 24 2022.

