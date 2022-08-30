Modern Warfare 2 Pre-order bonus: Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle - What’s included, price, and more

Call of Duty on Twitter just announced a pre-order bonus for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Upon purchasing any version of the upcoming installment - Standard, Vault, or Cross-Gen, players will instantly receive the Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle for free in Warzone and Vanguard.

Warzone Season 5 update has dropped. This time, the new Season brought a new community event to the game - ‘Heroes vs Villains.' Following the Season 5 update, the game focuses on the villains, with legendary figures from the Call of Duty franchise returning to the Warzone as Operators. Four villains will be in the game - Raul Mendendez, Khaled Al-Asad, Seraph, and Gabriel Rorke.

Everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus: Khaled Al-Asad Bundle

Originally from Call of Duty 4, Khaled Al-Asad is one of the two main antagonists of the Spec Ops story in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and the secondary antagonist of the Modern Warfare storyline in Call of Duty: Warzone. He is now available to play as a villain Operator in Warzone in Season 5.

What is included in the bundle?

The Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle is a part of the Warzone Season 5 ‘Last Stand’ update. Iconic villains like Raul Menendez and Khaled Al-Asad return. Players will also see two more villain operators joining the fight in Warzone.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus: Khaled Al-Asad Bundle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle includes the following items:

2x Legendary Operator skins: Rough Revolutionary and Warlord

2x Legendary Weapon blueprints: Bloody Coup and Machination

Player title: Immortal Lion

Charm: Captured on Camera

Emblem: Urzikstan Forever

Spray: The Second Horseman

Sticker: Al-Qatala

Calling Card: Explosive Charisma

Price

Players can hop into Warzone right now and get their hands on the Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle. The bundle costs 2400 COD Points, which can be purchased at $19.99.

However, if you have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a part of the pre-order bonus, it's free for you and will instantly reflect in your Warzone and Vanguard accounts. Players can pre-order any version, the Standard, Cross-Gen, or Vault, to receive this bundle for free.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are now live. The campaign's early access begins a week before the game’s release. Players can choose between the Standard Edition for $70 or the Vault Edition for $99.99. The title will be launched this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen