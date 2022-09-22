Call of Duty fans finally seem to be jealous of Fortnite players after Epic's latest anti-cheat update

The Call of Duty community has been in awe over Fortnite's latest anti-cheat measures. Fortnite's new anti-cheat update for consoles prevents players from using third-party hardware that provides them an unfair advantage. Among other hardware, Cronus Zen and Cronus Max are primarily mentioned as restricted devices.

NYSL Mavriq @MavriqGG Fortnite W. I assume they finally got what was needed from PS and Xbox to do this on console as well. Fortnite W. I assume they finally got what was needed from PS and Xbox to do this on console as well. https://t.co/FqvaJyQSaC

Epic Games' anti-cheat update prevents players from using mouse and keyboard on their consoles to simulate controller input. This update has received positive reactions and has been welcomed by Fortnite and Call of Duty players alike. However, since this is only coming to Fortnite, it has left COD fans feeling jealous.

Call of Duty fans demand Fortnite's new anti-cheat for their game

Fortnite recently received an anti-cheat update that restricts players from using third-party devices on consoles that give them a competitive advantage. The banned devices, in particular, include those pieces of hardware that simulate controller input when externally, the input is made through a mouse and keyboard.

Famous Warzone and COD content creator James - JGOD asked Call of Duty developers on Twitter about when something similar will also appear in COD games.

Another user, Martin Dennison, said that in the current Modern Warfare 2 beta, the game is plagued with players using devices like Cronus.

Martin Dennison @MartinLDennison @JGODYT @CallofDuty The beta is filled with players still using Cronos! I would say 50-60% of them I have encountered. I play a scuf but never Cronos. Very sad to still be suffering “soft-aim” Nadia style BS! @JGODYT @CallofDuty The beta is filled with players still using Cronos! I would say 50-60% of them I have encountered. I play a scuf but never Cronos. Very sad to still be suffering “soft-aim” Nadia style BS!

User Slug Sloth wishes for the same anti-cheat feature to appear in Call of Duty. Currently, the game doesn't have hardware restrictions, and cheating cases involving such devices are abundant.

Another Twitter user, Rob Woods, commented on the same thread with players complaining about how strong the game's aim assist is. He pointed out that the aim assist isn't quite the issue, but Cronus is the reason. Players abuse Cronus in COD coupled with the in-game aim assist feature to annihilate players on controllers.

Rob Woods @Resistance_08 @JGODYT @CallofDuty Everyone talks about “Aim assist is broken” the Cronus is why. Aim assist isn’t nearly as strong on standard as everyone says. It needs to go. @JGODYT @CallofDuty Everyone talks about “Aim assist is broken” the Cronus is why. Aim assist isn’t nearly as strong on standard as everyone says. It needs to go.

One user felt that instead of introducing anti-cheat improvements like Fortnite, the developers had undone everything good they have accomplished with the game so far. Call of Duty's anti-cheat system has left the players quite dissatisfied. After seeing Fortnite implement hardware restrictions, the lack of similar measures has left the community in uproar.

Dustin Rocha @Delarocha313 @JGODYT @CallofDuty Instead of making awesome improvements like this or rotating maps Call of Duty just took all the quality of life changes and fine tuning over the last 3 years and threw it in the garbage to spend the next 3 years trying to fix the new game they release just to get back to level. @JGODYT @CallofDuty Instead of making awesome improvements like this or rotating maps Call of Duty just took all the quality of life changes and fine tuning over the last 3 years and threw it in the garbage to spend the next 3 years trying to fix the new game they release just to get back to level.

Why are Call of Duty fans demanding measures similar to Epic's new anti-cheat?

Call of Duty has long had issues with cheaters, and the same was seen during the early days of Warzone. Although the situation has now been de-escalated, the issues remain. But this was a problem mostly for PCs, and console players only faced it when they turned on their cross-play settings.

However, for console players, the main issue lies with these external devices that emulate mouse and keyboard as controller input. Mouse and keyboard will always be superior to controllers when it comes to aiming in first-person shooter titles, and cheaters keep abusing this system. They use mice and keyboards to play against players using controllers, getting an unfair advantage over them.

Since controllers get aim assists, these mouse and keyboard emulating cheaters also get the same aim assist, which makes things a lot easier for them and exceptionally harder for the controller players to counter.

Call of Duty recently received a RICHOCHET anti-cheat update before Modern Warfare 2's release. This kernel-level anti-cheat solution will be available from day 1 for MW2 and Warzone 2.0. This time around, developers are taking cheating issues seriously, and players expect them to take all the necessary steps to stop such activities.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @JGODYT @CallofDuty More on PS/Xbox but definitely think it’ll happen soon. They’ve wanted to stop Cronus since ricochet dropped but PS/Xbox weren’t being helpful. @JGODYT @CallofDuty More on PS/Xbox but definitely think it’ll happen soon. They’ve wanted to stop Cronus since ricochet dropped but PS/Xbox weren’t being helpful.

COD developers intended to implement such anti-cheat measures in the past, but PlayStation and Xbox weren't quite as supportive in making it happen. However, with the next generation of consoles, things might change for COD fans, and they might get an anti-cheat measure similar to Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far