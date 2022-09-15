Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to launch with new RICOCHET anti-cheat system

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature a new and updated anti-cheat system, RICOCHET. This time around, the software will see some much-needed improvements, and the developers are taking player integrity very seriously in an attempt to ensure fair play.

RICOCHET has been the anti-cheat solution for titles in the shooter franchise for a while now. First introduced with Call of Duty: Warzone, it didn't perform as expected. But with updates to the system, the anti-cheat software got better with time and established itself as a strong solution to hacking or cheating.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are going to be huge, with millions of players joining in on the fun from across the globe. However, the more popular a game gets, the more cheaters it attracts. Therefore, the developers are ensuring that all players enjoy a safe and competitive environment with an improved version of RICOCHET.

Everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's new anti-cheat solution

RICOCHET has received an upgrade. It's built on a new unified security platform that brings with it new features and measures to protect the games' competitive spirit.

The anti-cheat solution will be released on launch day with MW2 and Warzone 2.0. Moreover, its kernel-level driver will arrive on the same date. This software will operate with high privileges on computers and be able to access all resources while it is running.

RICOCHET Anti Cheat (Image via Activision)

RICOCHET will also update itself more frequently to counter new cheats and offer better protection to facilitate fair play.

Cheating in the early days of Warzone was a major issue. The developers took notice of this and have been successful in addressing the problems. Anti-cheat updates throughout Warzone's lifetime were able to put a curb on cheating, something that had been plaguing the title to a great extent.

The developers are integrating the anti-cheat solution on Day 1 of the games' releases so that no one's experience is ruined due to cheaters or hackers.

Modern Warfare 2 marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty. The new title will feature new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. It is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game to date.

The beta testing for the upcoming game goes live on September 16 for Playstation users that pre-ordered the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One, while Warzone 2.0 will be released on November 16.

