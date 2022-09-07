Will Warzone 2 see return of thermal scope sniper meta?

Warzone came out in March 2020, combining Call of Duty’s iconic gameplay mechanics with the popular battle royale genre. The final product was an absolute treat.

Fans of Call of Duty and BR lovers loved the formula, and the game was instantly a success. The free-to-play battle royale brought a new flair to the genre.

Thermal scopes have been in Call of Duty for a long time. The attachment was introduced with 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Thermal scopes have had a niche audience for a long time since they didn’t work in all scenarios or play styles. Since Call of Duty is a fast-paced game with small maps, it often makes no sense to use thermal scopes over something like a Red Dot or Holographic sight.

Thermal scopes weren’t popular in small Call of Duty maps, but with Warzone, they had the opportunity to shine on the big open map of Verdansk. Since long-range combat became a part of the game, thermal scopes have been viable, and with this, their meta began.

Thermal scope sniper meta in Warzone

Warzone launched with a map called Verdansk. It was huge and had different terrain. From cities clustered with tall buildings to more open farm areas, the arena provided players with different ways to engage in combat.

The tall buildings were the places to snipe from. Users would often take control of the top of such buildings and snipe away at enemies while being relatively safe.

Because the map was huge, it was pretty tricky to spot enemies easily. This is where the thermal scope meta kicked in. It allowed easy detection of opponents and was a color game with the scope.

Gamers could only see enemies since it exclusively detected enemy heat signatures. Everything else, which was useless, was out of sight.

This allowed the players to spot enemies and take them down easily. In the game, they combined smoke grenades to create a smoke screen.

Combined with the thermal scope, it enabled users to see their enemies through the smoke. While the latter would only see the smoke, those with the scope would see the enemy, giving them somewhat of an unfair advantage.

The thermal scope in Warzone’s Verdansk (Image via YouTube/Aculite)

It wasn’t uncommon for gamers to use thermal scopes in Verdansk along with their sniper rifles. Because of this, the thermal scope soon became a must-have for sniper players.

Warzone 2 and possibility of thermal scope meta

The thermal scope meta might be a possibility in the upcoming game. Based on leaks, the map is enormous, meaning sniper gunfights will be a thing.

With the new Gunsmith system coming to the title, users will have more customization options to make their guns precisely as they want them to be.

Since Modern Warfare 2 (2009), almost all Call of Duty games have had some sort of thermal scope. During the campaign preview event, Infinity Ward also showed clips of gamers using snipers and DMRs with a thermal scope.

Warzone 2 will be the next iteration of this loved battle royale game. The game will launch after Modern Warfare 2’s (2022) release. Players don’t have much information about the upcoming title apart from the few insights they have received from the leaks.

The next game will feature new movement mechanics and advanced vehicle combat systems, making it the next generation of Warzone.

Thermal scoped snipers provided users with an unfair advantage. It was annoying for the others, who got no fair chance at the fight.

Hopefully, in the next iteration, changes are implemented so that thermal scopes won’t work over a set distance or some equipment in the game blocks the heat signature detection.

Very little is known about Warzone 2 at this point, and fans await the Call of Duty Next event to learn more about the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer