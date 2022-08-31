Warzone 2 reportedly getting Modern Warfare 2's new vehicle combat system

A recent leak from MW2’s campaign hints at a brand new vehicle combat mechanism coming to Warzone 2. The leaked gameplay, as shared by Twitter user @JulesLeakk, features a 39-second video that shows the player jumping from one vehicle to another, hijacking it and then continuing to engage in combat.

Warzone 2 is the upcoming iteration of the currently active Call of Duty: Warzone. The multiplayer title will arrive soon after Modern Warfare 2’s official launch and will feature new gameplay mechanics taking Warzone as the community knows it to a truly next-gen Call of Duty experience. With the final season of Warzone now live, the countdown has already begun for the arrival of the new Warzone.

As fans of the popular battle royale gear up for the upcoming game, here’s everything players of the franchise need to know about the upcoming new vehicle combat system.

Everything we know about the new vehicle combat system in Warzone 2

Hijacking

As seen in the clip, players will now be able to hijack the vehicles of their enemies, which opens up new ways for players to approach enemies in vehicle combat. They can simply jump from one vehicle to another in order to hijack it. Currently in Warzone, players can either shoot down an enemy inside a vehicle or destroy the vehicle itself. However, as the leak now suggests, in Warzone 2.0, operators would be able to take over enemy vehicles by hijacking it.

Advanced vehicle combat mechanics

Players can now lean out of their vehicle's windows to engage in gunfights as they maintain control of the vehicle. They will be able to shoot out the tires of enemy vehicles to make them lose control or slow down. Players will also be able to damage or repair vehicles.

The new vehicle combat mechanism is clearly an exciting way to approach vehicular combat in the upcoming battle royale. The developers have given greater emphasis to combat while on the move and with these latest changes, we can expect more vehicle chases in the upcoming game.

In terms of importance to gameplay, vehicles are not a major focus in the present Warzone. However, with Warzone 2, interactivity with the game's vehicles has been improved upon, making them a vital part of the experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launched this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One, with Warzone 2 reportedly launching on November 16.

