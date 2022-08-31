Modern Warfare 2’s leaked gameplay shows new vehicle mechanism: Advanced vehicle combat, hijacking, and more

A recent leak by Twitter user @JulesLeak shows gameplay footage from the Modern Warfare 2's campaign. The 39-second clip features the player jumping from one vehicle to the other and taking over while he engages in a gunfight from the vehicle. This entire mechanism is new to the series and was observed for the first time in a leak from the forthcoming title.

As we get closer to Modern Warfare 2’s release, players find themselves amongst more and more leaks from the game’s campaign. One of the most hyped games of the year, Modern Warfare 2 is set to feature the most advanced and immersive campaign in the series’ history. Veteran fans and newcomers alike are excited about the series's upcoming installment.

After receiving various intel drops from the developers in the past, we can safely say that the new game will be much bigger in scope than any previous title in the franchise. The developers are making no compromises this time, from new audio technologies to advanced AI.

Diving into the new Modern Warfare 2 clip

Advanced vehicle combat

In the clip, we observe Modern Warfare 2’s vehicle combat mechanism. We see players lean out the window to take down enemies on the back of the truck, directly in front of the player. All this action while the player takes control of the vehicle they are in. Players can shoot down the vehicles' tires and make them lose control.

Hijacking

Hijacking vehicles will be a new mechanism to the series. In the clip, we see the player jump from one vehicle to the other, shoot down the driver and then take control of the vehicle as he continues to engage in combat. This new mechanism could be very big to the franchise and change how Call of Duty was previously played.

New mission

The leaked footage is from the campaign. The mission featured in the clip is from ‘The Convoy.’ This mission will be the first vehicle driving mission in Call of Duty. We have seen vehicular combat in the series, but none of this scope.

Players will be driving vehicles while they engage in gunfights. Players can drive any vehicle they get their hands on, and they won’t be sitting ducks holding a turret.

The developers aren’t taking a step back this time and will fill in on the new title. After the massive success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), the developers are ensuring to continue the trend of delivering quality content. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launched this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Srijan Sen