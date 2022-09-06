Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 - Was the Crossbow nerf necessary?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for a while now. It brought about a plethora of features and additions to the game, including weapons, map changes, and a community event.

The season update, called Last Stand, has received mixed reactions from players. While some players love it, others aren’t quite happy. A few have even gone as far as to say that it is the worst season update to the game.

Complaints about the season update range from the addition of a new laser gun to technical issues within the game. Players have also repeatedly criticized the decision to nerf the Crossbow.

The Crossbow isn’t new to Call of Duty. The franchise has had the weapon since time immemorial.

The Crossbow was first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Since then, players have seen it in Black Ops 2, Advanced Warfare, World War II, Modern Warfare (2019), and Black Ops Cold War.

Although the weapon is quite powerful (when used right) in the franchise, it isn’t as popular among players. This is primarily due to its ability to only shoot one bolt and its long reload time. In a fast-paced franchise like Call of Duty, these qualities tend to slow players down.

If the average player uses a Crossbow and misses a shot, he will likely be dead soon. Almost all weapons will be able to take him down by the time the Crossbow finishes reloading.

This makes the Crossbow a hard weapon to use. Only truly skilled or veteran players can use it efficiently.

Many players, therefore, don’t opt for the Crossbow in battle. This makes sense considering the fact that the weapon puts the player at a huge disadvantage.

The Crossbow received an unnecessary nerf in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, the Crossbow (MW) received nerfs that made it practically non-viable.

Previously, the weapon would one-shot shield crack on any part of the body, so all that players had to do was not miss.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 patch notes for Crossbow (Image via Activision)

According to the official Warzone Season 5 patch notes, the Lower Torso Damage Multiplier of the Crossbow has been decreased from 1.8 to 1.5. Similarly, the Upper and Lower Extremities Damage Multipliers have been decreased from 1.8 to 1.5.

In simple words, the Crossbow will only one-shot kill enemies if the player hits the upper chest, neck, or head. If they hit limbs/lower torso, opponents won’t get an armor crack. This means players will now have to connect more shots. Unfortunately, the weapon's reload time doesn't quite help in this regard.

This nerf was certainly unnecessary as the Crossbow was already a weapon that required skill to be used well.

Warzone players who used the Crossbow were already putting themselves at a disadvantage. After the update, the weapon has turned virtually unusable, with headshots being incredibly difficult to hit.

