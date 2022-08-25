"That laser gun gotta go!": Warzone fans are upset with EX1 Assault Rifle in Season 5

After much anticipation, the new Warzone Season 5 update just dropped. Termed "Last Stand," this will be the final addition to Warzone before the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October.

The new Season 5 update brings a plethora of new additions, including weapon blueprints, operator skins, field upgrades, a new "Heroes vs. Villains" community event, and more. With that being said, players have shared mixed reactions to this news, with notable objections against the "EX1" assault rife.

Fans livid at Warzone’s new laser weapon

The EX1 is a modified version of the EM1 laser rifle from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. It has been described as a futuristic energy weapon that is effective at long range and remains highly customizable. Deemed unfit for Warzone and Vanguard's WW2 theme, fans have flocked to Twitter and Reddit to voice their discontent.

Reddit user u/skahunter831 posted a meme on r/CODWarzone reacting to the EX1’s futuristic design and condemned it for not fitting into Warzone's World War 2 theme.

Several other fans joined the thread to support the statement. According to u/tbing33, the EX1 laser assault rifle is a better fit for futuristic settings. The comment also referred to Apex Legends, which is based on an alternate reality.

Another Reddit user u/dobby1408 commented on the same thread, stating how a laser weapon doesn’t fit into the World War 2 aesthetic. Coupled with that, the fanbase has criticized the game's recent updates for their distinct lack of realism.

Veteran players still crave the realistic experience that the original Verdansk map was renowned for.

While some users complained about tracer rounds and compared them to lasers, u/Jamez4401 argued otherwise. The latter claimed that tracer rounds offer a fair bit of realism, citing their usage in the military.

The laser weapon has been especially criticized by the community, with many asking for its removal.

Barno @BarnoDog SEASON 5 DAY AND THE LAST SEASON OF WARZONE IS HERE!!!



Can’t wait to running around with the laser gun that you just know is going to be broken 🥰 SEASON 5 DAY AND THE LAST SEASON OF WARZONE IS HERE!!! Can’t wait to running around with the laser gun that you just know is going to be broken 🥰

The laser gun was deemed "broken" by the community a day after its release. Notably, its no recoil and laser-like precision has made it one of the best weapons for long range combat in Season 5.

ExoGhost @ExoGhost_YT I'm convinced that the CoD developers are trying to ruin Warzone so everyone switches to Warzone 2. They're adding a laser gun with infinite ammo, zero recoil and no hipfire spread I'm convinced that the CoD developers are trying to ruin Warzone so everyone switches to Warzone 2. They're adding a laser gun with infinite ammo, zero recoil and no hipfire spread

With Warzone 2 rumored to arrive a few weeks after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, @ExoGhost_YT claims that developers are trying to force players to move to the new game.

Eric k @EricxDKG 🤣 #warzone #callofduty #fail Nothing says we’re listening to the community like adding a fucking laser gun to the game Nothing says we’re listening to the community like adding a fucking laser gun to the game 😂🤣 #warzone #callofduty #fail

Another Twitter user @EricxDKG expressed his disappointment at how the community's interests aren't being considered. Fans have been asking for a more realistic Call of Duty experience from the early stages of the game.

Many had high expectations from the latest season update. However, as evident, it leaves a lot to be desired. The widespread vitriol against the laser gun is yet to be addressed in the game.

