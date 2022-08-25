Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: All the Rage Serum effects explained

As the Warzone Season 5 update has arrived, the players across the globe are excited to get their hands on the latest weapon blueprints, operator skins, charms, and much more. This update, termed ‘Last Stand,’ will be the last update we will be seeing before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 drops.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Season 5: Last Stand is now live! The final season of #Warzone #Vanguard has arrived.Season 5: Last Stand is now live! The final season of #Warzone x #Vanguard has arrived. Season 5: Last Stand is now live! https://t.co/uL3vDVKGcK

Along with various other content coming to Warzone with this new update, a new field upgrade has been added to the game. It is quite unusual to see field upgrades added to the game. However, this time, Raven Software has decided to add a new field upgrade called the ‘Rage Serum’ to spice things up in the Warzone.

The ‘Rage Serum’ is a new field upgrade introduced to the Warzone in the latest Season 5 update and with this field upgrade, the focus is more on close quarters or melee combats. We will be going through all the new effects this field upgrade brings.

Warzone’s new field upgrade ‘Rage Serum,’ and all its effects are explained

The Rage Serum primarily affects the player’s melee combat abilities. Based on the game’s lore, a new mineral was discovered at the core of Caldera. When combined with other chemicals and distilled, the final product we end up with is the Rahe serum.

When this serum is injected into a person, it makes the person viciously violent, making him unstable, but on the positive side, this boosts the players' melee and close-quarter combat abilities. This is similar to what we have seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Mission ‘Time and Fate,' where Raul Menendez goes on a rampage with melee combat.

In the mission, Raul Menendez is filled with rage and mows down enemies like a truck. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Raul Menendez is an Operator in the latest Season 5 update of the game.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



+ Superior Melee Damage

+ Increased Lunge Distance

+ Enhanced Stun Power



- Operator is noisier

- Extra recoil added while stunned Rage Serum | New Field Upgrade in #Warzone Season 5+ Superior Melee Damage+ Increased Lunge Distance+ Enhanced Stun Power- Operator is noisier- Extra recoil added while stunned Rage Serum | New Field Upgrade in #Warzone Season 5+ Superior Melee Damage+ Increased Lunge Distance+ Enhanced Stun Power - Operator is noisier - Extra recoil added while stunned https://t.co/OZGQQw9bxQ

Before we get into this field upgrade's positive and negative effects, here are some things you should know.

Rage serum will boost the player’s close-quarters capabilities for 40 seconds.

The Battle Hardened perk can counter this effect.

Here are all the positive and negative effects of the ‘Rage serum’ mentioned in the latest patch notes for Warzone Season 5.

Positive effects:

Movement Speed of the player will be increased by 8%

Damage with Melee Weapons or while Unarmed will be increased by 50%

Lunge Distance increased to 3.2 meters, up from 1.4 meters while standing

Melee Stun Power will be increased by 50%

Negative effects include:

Movement of the player will be louder

Visible ‘Rage’ effects on the Operator

Stun & Flash Vulnerability will be increased by 40%

So far, the Rage Serum looks exciting. Field upgrades aren’t a common addition to the game, and fans have welcomed this change with wide arms. We are yet to see how creative players get with this new field upgrade and if it is enough to change the game's meta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen