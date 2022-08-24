Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: Rage Serum field upgrade explained

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone is ready to go live and is expected to bring tons of new content for players to enjoy.

The Season 5 announcement on the official Call of Duty blog has already provided players with a glimpse of what to expect from the last season of the game.

Among the new in-game items that will be added to the game is the Rage Serum, a new enhancement drug that the Operators can use to boost their combat power.

Let's take a look at what the Rage Serum is and how players can use it to enhance their existing combat strategies in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Rage Serum will be a powerful upgrade for the melee combat of Operators in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

As most players already know, the Season 5 patch of Call of Duty Warzone will be bringing in four antagonist characters as playable Operators in the game.

These characters are Raul Menendez, Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and He 'Seraph' Zhen Zhen. Together, they will be introduced in the game as Task Force 010: Tyrants.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Season 5 of Warzone features a "Rage Serum" that gives players "superior melee damage, increased lunge distance, and enhanced stun power with melee weapons or fists." Season 5 of Warzone features a "Rage Serum" that gives players "superior melee damage, increased lunge distance, and enhanced stun power with melee weapons or fists." https://t.co/wSf4YLWB8f

Based on the lore of the game, nefarious forces aligned with Raul Menendez have discovered a new mineral at the core of the Caldera while they were engaged in heinous activities in the Doomsday Station. When combined with other chemicals and distilled, this mineral can increase the volatility of the person it is injected into. The distilled serum made from this mineral is the Rage Serum.

This field upgrade will cause Operators to become violently unstable but will viciously boost their close-combat potential. This will result in superior melee damage, increased lunge distance, and enhanced stun power while equipped with melee weapons or fists.

However, at the same time, the Rage Serum will also make the Operators louder and more susceptible to Stun and Flash Grenades.

The Rage Serum will be a powerful upgrade for the melee combat of the Operators. Combined with the Valois Revolver and its one-hit melee elimination potential, this serum is bound to cause havoc in close-quarter maps like Rebirth Island.

Players are advised to keep stuns and flashes in hand if they do not want to be melee killed to death in Season 5 of Warzone.

More field upgrades added to the game with Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone

Apart from the Rage Serum, Season 5 is also bringing two more field upgrades to the game. These field upgrades are the Supply Box UAV and the Personal Supply Box.

The Supply Box UAV will highlight the unopened supply crates on the map for 15 seconds. The Personal Supply Box, on the other hand, will drop the favorite loadout of the Operator when opened.

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone will go live on August 24, 2022, at 9 AM Pacific Time.

