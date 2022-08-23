All upcoming assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 leaked so far

The upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated events of Call of Duty. Fans from all over the world are itching to get their hands on it so that they can experience the numerous aspects of the game that have been leaked thus far.

Just like any other title in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 will also contain a huge arsenal of weapons. Since the events in the game will take place after the events of Modern Warfare (2019), players will be using modern-era weapons in the upcoming game.

Quite a few of these weapons have been leaked or confirmed so far, and players will be happy to move away from the boring repetitiveness of the World War 2 era weapons.

On that note, this article will list all the assault rifles that will be available in Modern Warfare 2.

Assault rifles that have been revealed to be in Modern Warfare 2

Most of the assault rifles (ARs) in this article have been sourced from leaked information, while the rest have been confirmed via various official trailers and reveals. As such, some of these ARs might not be available in the game at launch.

The list of ARs stipulated to be a part of Modern Warfare 2 are as follows:

ACR - This is one of the most anticipated assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2. The information about its exhistence in the title came via a leak, but the playerbase is quite hopeful to again experience this fan-favorite weapon. MTAR - The MTAR is another assault rifles that was leaked to be a part of the upcoming game. Gamers can expect this gun to be similar to the Travor 21 from Modern Warfare 2019. Honey Badger - First introduced in Call of Duty Ghost, this integally suppressed weapon has been confirmed to be a part of the game and has been seen in various official trailers that have been released so far. M4/M4A1 - A modern era Call of Duty game will most definitely feature the iconic M4 assault rifle platform. The next iteration of the series is no different in that regard as this AR has been seen multiple times in the various official news that have been released. FAMAS - This French assault rifles has been in the Modern Warfare series for some time and according to the leaks, it will also be a part of the next iteration of the title. SCAR-L - This AR is a confirmed weapon in Modern Warare 2 and can be seen in the hands of the operator in the official Dark Water campaign gameplay trailer. Fans just hope that this weapon will have a decent sized magazine attachment in the upcoming game. M13 - The M13 will again make a comeback in the upcoming game. This low recoil AR was present in Modern Warfare 2019 and as per leaks, will also be there in the upcoming game. M16 - This iconic AR platform has also been confirmed to be a part of Modern Warafre 2. G36 and HK53 - These two weapon platforms might be available in Modern Wafare 2 as the names were found in the leaks of datamining. Players will have to wait and see if these two would be playable in the upcoming game.

Along with these weapons, the AUG assault rifle might also be present in the next Call of Duty iteration.

More leaked features about the upcoming title

Modern Warfare 2 will have the DMZ mode, which will be a search and extraction type gamemode, similar to that of Escape from Tarkov.

Along with this, fans will also be able to experience the continuation of the storyline from the Modern Warfare (2019) campaign and follow the Famous Task Force 141 as they partake in various covert operations across the globe. The multiplayer aspect of the game will also be greatly appreciated by fans of the series.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022. However, those who pre-order the game will be able to access it one week early.

