Warzone welcomes four new antagonist operators in Season 5 as Task Force 010: Tyrants

The Season 5 announcement post for Call of Duty Warzone is now posted on the official Call of Duty blog, and the upcoming patch will have tons of new content to offer to the player base.

One of the most exciting additions that the Season 5 Last Stand patch will introduce will be the four new antagonist operators in Call of Duty Warzone. These characters are being introduced together in the game as Task Force 010: Tyrants.

So, without further delay, here's a look at the new antagonist operators coming to Call of Duty Warzone.

Antagonists who are members of Task Force 010: Tyrants in Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone

The Task Force 010 of Call of Duty Warzone comprises four of the greatest villains in the franchise. These antagonists include Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen. According to the lore, this task force is led by the infamous Nicaraguan crime lord, Raul Menendez.

These four characters are notorious in the Call of Duty community and are the main antagonists in their respective previous titles in the franchise. Here's a look at these characters' histories and the reasons behind their infamy in the game's lore.

1) Raul Menendez

Raul Menendez of Black Ops 2 makes a comeback in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Raul Menendez is the main antagonist of Call of Duty Black Ops 2. Born in Nicaragua in 1963, his childhood was spent looking at the brutal revolution of the American-backed Contras in his country.

Later, he and his father founded the Menendez Cartel, but the CIA assassinated the latter at the height of its power.

But it was the death of his sister, Josephina, that led to the further events of Black Ops 2, in which he was finally either killed or captured at the end by the main protagonist, Alex Mason.

He is one of the most ruthless villains in the Call of Duty franchise, and the user base will be excited to see him come back in the series as the leader of Task Force 010: Tyrants.

2) Khaled Al-Asad

Khaled Al-Asad of Modern Warfare makes a comeback in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Khaled Al-Asad is the secondary antagonist of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered. Born in 1963 in the Middle East, he rose through the ranks of OpFor to become the main commander of the faction.

During this time, he met the ultranationalist leader Imran Zakhaev and became one of his 'Four Horsemen,' ranking only below the infamous Vladimir Makarov.

Al-Asad, with the help of Zakhaev, was also responsible for the overthrowing and eventual execution of president Yasir Al-Fulani in a violent coup d'état. He was eventually cornered and killed in Azerbaijan by British SAS forces led by Captain John Price.

Gamers will be excited by his return to the franchise as a playable operator in Task Force 010: Tyrant.

3) Gabriel T. Rorke

Gabriel T. Rorke of Ghost makes a comeback in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Born in 1974, Gabriel T. Rorke, the main antagonist of Call of Duty Ghost, graduated from the US Naval Academy and rose to become a captain in the Marine Corps. He later became the commander of Ghosts, an elite unit of operators from the USA.

However, he was captured by the Federation during the disastrous yet successful assassination of General Diego Almagro.

After his capture, his loyalty towards the US was tortured and brainwashed away by the Federation, and he began to hunt his former Ghost companions.

Rorke is one of the series antagonists who don't die at the end of the game, and his final fate remains unknown to players. However, they will now be able to get their hands on him as a playable operator in Call of Duty as a member of Task Force Tyrants.

4) He 'Seraph' Zhen-Zhen

He 'Seraph' Zhen-Zhen of Black Ops 3 makes a comeback in Warzone (Image via Activision)

He 'Seraph' Zhen-Zhen first appeared in the Call of Duty franchise in Black Ops 3 as a playable specialist. Born in 2027, Seraph grew up in the Singapore quarantine zone as the daughter of a high-ranking official in 54 Immortals.

She quickly grew among the ranks of the syndicate and rose to become the youngest Enforcer in their history.

Seraph is very dedicated to the cause of 54 Immortals, which showed during her promotion as an Enforcer in which she amputated one of her hands in honor of receiving a cybernetic arm from 54 Immortals.

This character will now make her appearance in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard as a playable operator in Task Force 010: Tyrants.

These four people are the new antagonist operators that will be added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 5 patch. Together, they will form the villainous Task Force Tyrants that gamers must deal with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer