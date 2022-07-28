Warzone tie-in with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly bring Khaled Al-Asad operator bundle

Call of Duty leaker Reality has been at the top of his game, and as usual, on July 27, he brought forward a spicy piece of information for the playerbase of the game to feast upon.

The recent datamining of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded game files has led to a pleasant surprise for players of the game. Khaled Al-Asad is returning to the franchise as an operator for Warzone for those who have pre-ordered the upcoming game Modern Warfare 2.

Khaled Al-Asad will make a return to Call of Duty: Warzone as per new leak

Reality is a well-known leaker associated with the Call of Duty franchise, and he has been the source of various leaks about the game that have recently surfaced on the internet.

In his most recent Twitter post, he stated that those who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 will get their hands on Khaled Al-Asad as a playable operator in Call of Duty: Warzone via a bundle.

Reality @r3al1tyuk

FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTY : MODERN WARFARE II The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle. Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle:FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle. Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle:FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE II The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.

For the uninitiated, Khaled Al-Asad was the antagonist of the original Modern Warfare (2007) game, and he was one of The Four Horsemen of the main antagonist Imran Zakhaev. He played a major part in a violent coup d'état orchestrated by Zakhaev, the victim of which was president Yasir Al-Fulani.

Khaled Al-Asad also violently executed various supporters of Al-Fulani in front of him before shooting him in the head with a Desert Eagle. He was later found to be hiding in a safehouse in Azerbaijan by Nikolai, a Russian informant to the British Special Air Service.

Al-Asad was then cornered by Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and various other British special operatives with the help of the Russian Loyalist Forces and was summarily executed by Captain Price when he was caught.

The playerbase is very excited to get this NPC back in the game as a playable character and will most definitely be waiting to get their hands on the bundle. According to Reality, this character will be available to players in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Reality @r3al1tyuk To clarify, Umbrella Academy, Al Asad and all bundles I have posted are Season 5 content. To clarify, Umbrella Academy, Al Asad and all bundles I have posted are Season 5 content.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has just dropped, and the playerbase of the title is definitely hyped about this latest update. In Season 5, if gamers are able to get their hands on the Al-Asad operator, then it will be an absolute treat for them; Al-Asad's return may even evoke some memories from the first Modern Warfare title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far