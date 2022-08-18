Best loadouts for AS VAL in Call of Duty Warzone after Season 4 Reloaded Shadow Buff

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has been the source of a multitude of changes to the stats of the various weapons. Most adjustments were mentioned in the patch notes, but some guns did get buffed/nerfed in the background.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Pull out all the hits with the new Bitrate Banger Mastercraft Bundle in Time to crank up the bitratePull out all the hits with the new Bitrate Banger Mastercraft Bundle in #Vanguard and #Warzone Time to crank up the bitrate ⚡Pull out all the hits with the new Bitrate Banger Mastercraft Bundle in #Vanguard and #Warzone. https://t.co/tfDAt0m6UU

The latest Call of Duty Warzone patch has caused the trend of the meta to shift away from the Vanguard weapons to a much more balanced meta with a selection of guns from all three integrations of Warzone.

The mid-season patch has caused a steady rise of Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare firearms in the list of top-tier meta weapons.

However, regarding the weapons adjusted in the background, the AS VAL might have been shadow buffed a bit too much. This assault rifle (AR) is very overpowered in the game's latest season and boasts a time-to-kill (TTK) similar to top-tier meta SMGs.

Different loadouts for AS VAL in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The AS VAL has a rich history in Call of Duty Warzone. During the Verdansk days, the bullet penetration of this gun was so high that it could easily puncture the soft covers and hit the enemies taking cover behind them.

This attribute of the AR gave rise to a very nasty meta that could 'wall bang' its opponents with relative ease with the combination of Snapshot grenades.

The penetration power of the bullets was eventually nerfed by the developers, and the gun slowly faded away into obscurity. However, the latest patch has brought about significant shadow buffs for this weapon, as it now sports one of the fastest TTKs among all the ARs in-game.

The TTK of this firearm is so absurd that it even competes with the TTK of the top meta SMGs of Warzone.

As such, it's a must-try firearm in the current season, and its various builds are given below.

Best overall build for AS VAL

The Call of Duty Warzone AS VAL loadout (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Stovl 6P30 Skelet Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk - Sleight of Hand

This AS VAL setup is tuned for close to mid-range combat, but it can also be used for long-range engagements if the situation calls for it. This is the best overall build for the gun on Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island.

Best close-range build for AS VAL

The Call of Duty Warzone close-range AS VAL loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Barrel - Stovl SOF

Stovl SOF Laser - 5mw Laser

5mw Laser Stock - Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Stovl 6P30 Skelet Magazine - 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk - Sleight of Hand

This is an SMG-esque build for the AS VAL and boasts higher mobility than the previous build. It is also a build that will excel in the close-quarters for Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

Best long-range build for AS VAL

The Call of Duty Warzone long-range AS VAL loadout (Image Via sym.gg)

Barrel - VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Stock - VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk - Sleight of Hand

This is the go-to build for those wishing to use the AS VAL in Caldera as a primary weapon. It boosts the effective damage range of the gun by a considerable margin while sacrificing mobility.

As observed, the AS VAL is a versatile weapon that can be easily modified into various builds to fit the situation. Additionally, this AR is integrally suppressed, thus ensuring that the operators are not pinged on the map when firing the weapon.

These three builds for the AS VAL feature a chest TTK of 603ms, which is quite insane for an assault rifle. Enemies will not even have a moment to blink before this weapon eliminates them.

However, players should keep the 30-round magazine in mind while choosing their engagements. This firearm is not ideal for soloing an entire squad.

These three are the best builds for the AS VAL in Call of Duty Warzone. This gun has recently seen an increase in the pick rate among users and is even being used by top streamers and content creators.

Games should give it a try before the developers nerf its lethality.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer