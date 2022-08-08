LA Thieves secure victory at CDL Championship

The Grand Final of the CDL Call of Duty League 2022 is finally over, and congratulations to LA Thieves for emerging as winners.

LA Thieves is a popular Los Angeles-based CDL franchise owned by the famous esports company 100 Thieves. On August 8, they faced Atlanta FaZe in the Grand Final of the Call of Duty League, a premier tournament organized by Activision.

After a nerve-wracking seven-match competition, the Thieves beat Atlanta FaZe 5-2 for the grand prize of 1.2 million USD.

LA Thieves victors in an incredible season of CDL

The LA Thieves did not have a good start at the Call of Duty League 2022 Championship. Plagued with slow performances and an inability to manage big wins at major tournaments, things were not looking up for the team.

However, with the arrival of Major 4, LA Thieves ramped up their skills and managed to secure a big win against New York Subliners.

Fast forward a few weeks, and the Thieves have done the incredible by winning the CDL Grand Finals by crushing the previous champion, Atlanta FaZe. It started with a stunning performance from Thieves as they quickly secured wins in their first four fixtures and brought the score to 4-0.

Atlanta FaZe did make a comeback by securing wins in the Search and Destroy match on Bocage and Control game on Berlin. But it wasn't enough as LA Thieves secured the 11-round Search and Destroy match on Tuscan to win the Grand Finals of the Call of Duty League 2022.

Call of Duty League 2022 closes to thunderous applause

LA Thieves celebrating its win (Image via YouTube/Call of Duty)

LA Thieves deserve special praise for becoming grand champions of the CDL 2022. Despite their overall rough season, Drazah, Kenny, Octane, and Envoy were able to hold everything together and bring the ultimate glory to their team.

Congratulations are also to Kenny for being the MVP of the tournament.

Despite not winning the tournament and not lifting the winning trophy, the rest of the teams also received prizes for reaching the championship stage of the game. The final monetary prize bagged by the eight teams is as follows:

LA Thieves - $1.2m

- $1.2m Atlanta FaZe - $650k

- $650k Seattle Surge - $320k

- $320k OpTic Texas - $160k

- $160k New York Subliners - $80k

- $80k Toronto Ultra - $80k

- $80k London Royal Ravens - $30k

- $30k Boston Breach - $30k

Despite having a cursed season in 2022, Atlanta FaZe has also shown consistent high performances in their matches. But as things go, fans can only hope that the former champions will be able to pull together and have a better time in the Call of Duty League 2023.

The next iteration of the league will leave behind Call of Duty Vanguard and move on to the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Currently, the glory of being champions of the CDL 2022 belongs to LA Thieves, and once again, congratulations to Drazah, Kenny, Octane, and Envoy for their stellar performance.

