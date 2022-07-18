LA Thieves wins Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major, beats New York Subliners (5-3)

LA Thieves, the Los Angeles-based Call of Duty League franchise owned by popular esports organization 100 Thieves, has won the Stage 4 Major, defeating the New York Subliners.

Organized by Activision, Call of Duty League is the premier franchise esports league for Call of Duty. The series has garnered a massive fandom across the United States, with fans rooting for teams representing their city or state.

After four long days of competition featuring the best of the best CDL teams, the Stage 4 Major came down to the clash between the east coast and the west coast, New York Subliners vs. LA Thieves. Here's a brief overview of the final day of the Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major.

LA Thieves Wins the Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major against New York Subliners

Throughout the tournament, LA Thieves have displayed strong performances. From winning against the reigning champions Atlanta Faze to taking down Toronto Ultra, the team has shown phenomenal gameplay in the winner's bracket.

The New York Subliners also gave their fans a winning streak early in the tournament. The team won back-to-back games against Minnesota Rokkr and Florida Mutineers in the winner’s bracket.

LA Thieves and New York Subliners also faced each other in the winner's bracket final prior to the grand finale, where the New York Subliners won the match by a final score of 3-1. However, LA Thieves made a comeback from the lower bracket losers finals by defeating Atlanta Faze with a score of 3-1.

LA Thieves and New York Subliners faced off for the second time in the grand finals, and following an intense battle, LA Thieves took the win with a scoreline of 5-3 in their best-of-nine bout.

The rosters for the teams are as follows:

LA Thieves

Kenny “Kenny” Williams

Zack “Drazah” Jordan

Sam “Octane” Larew

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon

Nathaniel “Pentagrxm” Thomas

New York Subliners

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Paul “PaulEhx” Avila

Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley

James “Clayster” Eubanks

LA Thieves @LAThieves They told us to blow it up.

They told us our role changes wouldn’t solve the problem.

They told us to just give up.



We didn’t listen…and now?

We are bringing this Major home to LA! They told us to blow it up. They told us our role changes wouldn’t solve the problem. They told us to just give up. We didn’t listen…and now?We are bringing this Major home to LA! https://t.co/3t3Y7xhPmX

The grand final matches and scores are as follows:

Grand Finale - New York Subliners vs. LA Thieves (3 - 5)

Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (250 - 205) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (250 - 205) LA Thieves Map 2 (Desert Siege) SND - New York Subliners (6 - 4) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (6 - 4) LA Thieves Map 3 (Berlin) Control - New York Subliners (0 - 3) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (0 - 3) LA Thieves Map 4 (Berlin) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (140 - 250) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (140 - 250) LA Thieves Map 5 (Bocage) SND - New York Subliners (6 - 4) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (6 - 4) LA Thieves Map 6 (Gavutu) Control - New York Subliners (1 - 3) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (1 - 3) LA Thieves Map 7 (Berlin SND - New York Subliners (1 - 6) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (1 - 6) LA Thieves Map 8 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (163 - 250) LA Thieves

- New York Subliners (163 - 250) LA Thieves Map 9 (Tuscan) SND - Forfeited

With the conclusion of the Stage 4 Major, teams are now gearing up for the upcoming Call of Duty League Championship 2022 in August.

