All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 weapons that have been confirmed so far

The release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a bit more than two months away and Activision is slowly releasing more information about the upcoming title.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is a follow-up to Modern Warfare 2019 and is also being developed by the same studio, Infinity Ward. The 2019 version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare is still lauded as one of the most successful projects in the franchise. The title gave rise to a new generation of games in the Call of Duty franchise and is also the source of the community's favorite battle royale, Warzone.

Due to this, it can be easily stated that the expectations from Modern Warfare 2 are quite high among the playerbase. However, official trailers, posts and various leaks indicate that the upcoming title will be another masterpiece from Infinity Ward and the playerbase is definitely in for a treat.

Every single game from the Call of Duty franchise has featured an impressive array of weapons for gamers to play with and it looks like Modern Warfare 2 will also be the same in this regard. The various official trailers of the game have already showcased quite a few of these guns and this article will index them for the enjoyment of the readers.

Weapons that have been confirmed to be in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Activision has released quite a few official trailers for Modern Warfare 2 on their YouTube Call of Duty channel. These include not only the reveal trailer, but also gameplay videos from campaign missions, map showcases and early access announcements.

In the trailer, operatives from the famous Task Force 141 are seen trotting the globe while performing various tasks for their government.

The reveal, early access and gameplay trailer has been especially informative about the various weapons in the game. It can be easily deduced that the guns shown in these trailers will definitely feature in the upcoming game.

As such, the list of firearms that have so far been confirmed to be a part of Modern Warfare 2 are as follows:

SMG in Modern Warfare 2

KRISS Vector from the campaign gameplay trailer (Image via Activision)

P90 - The P90 is a confirmed weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and has been observed in multiple trailers of the game. This weapon has been a part of the franchise for a long time and will also be there in the upcoming game.

AK-47u - The paratrooper version of the infamous AK-47 is also a confirmed entry in Modern Warfare 2.

MP7 - The A2 version Heckler & Koch MP7 has been showcased in the in the latest early access announcement video.

KRISS Vector - The KRISS Vector has been seen in the in the campaign mission gameplay trailer.

SIG MPX - The SIG Sauer MPX has been noticed to be in the hands of operators in the reveal trailer.

Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2

Ghost holding an AR (Image via Activision)

FN SCAR-L- This is the first confirmed weapon of Modern Warfare 2 and can be seen on very first second of the reveal trailer.

Honey Badger - The honey Badger has been seen in the hands of Ghost multiple times in the trailers.

MCX Spear - This AR can be seen in the hands of Soap at the end of the reveal trailer.

M4 - The presence of this legendary weapon is a must in any modern era Call of Duty game and the presence of SOPMOD Block II and URGI version have been noticed in the trailers.

AK 74 - The default version of AK 74 have been seen in the hands of Soap in the reveal trailer.

Shotguns in Modern Warfare 2

Banelli M4 - The Banelli M4 is the only confirmed shotgun so far in Modern Warfare 2. This weapon has been seen in multiple trailers and can be seen used by the operator in the campaign gameplay video.

Pistols in Modern Warfare 2

Glock Series - The presence of Glock Series pistol has been confirmed in Modern Warafre 2, though it might appear in the game in a generic name due to the company not providing the lisence to use this pistol in any game.

Snipers in Modern Warfare 2

Remington MSR in the hands of Soap in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Barret MRAD - This heavy sniper has been seen in the hands of the ghilled operator at the end of the early access anouncement video.

Remington MSR - This bolt action sniper, which was first seen on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2011), is making a comeback in the 2022 Modern Warfare 2.

Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2

SU-16 - The SU-16 is a sports utility marksman rifle and can be briefly seen in the hands of Ghost in the reveal trailer.

M14 - The M14 can be briefly seen when the operators are rappeling on the offshore oil rig in the campaign gameplay trailer of the game.

These weapons are the guns that have been seen in various trailers for the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Due to their presence in the campaign missions, it can be easily concluded that there is a high chance of the presence of these guns in the multiplier and Warzone 2.

