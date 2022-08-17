Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 officially getting franchise's first early access campaign

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be Activision’s most ambitious project yet, with the title receiving the first-ever early access campaign in the franchise. Call of Duty’s most remarkable title is getting a remake and is all set to be released on October 28, 2022. However, Activision is teasing its playerbase with multiplayer beta and early access features.

With that being said, one can take a first look at the game's much-awaited campaign.

To the players' delight, multiplayer beta access has been confirmed to last from September 16-20 for PlayStation owners and September 20- 26 for the rest. However, those who pre-order will be the first to enjoy the early access campaign.

New trailer confirms early access campaign for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

On August 16, 2022, the franchise took to its social media platforms to release a 30-second trailer that gave a first look at the historic Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Furthermore, Activision has confirmed early access to the feature for those who pre-ordered it.

While the official release date for early access isn’t revealed, the trailer does confirm that those who pre-order the game can play the campaign over a week earlier than the rest. With that being said, the release window will be affected by possible outages and differences in time zones.

The 30-second trailer provides multiple shots of the over-arching storyline in the Call of Duty universe with iconic faces showing up from the legendary Task Force 141. The audience is provided with a first look at the breathtaking visuals from the brand new remake. Furthermore, the game will be powered by Ray-tracing technology and all-new game mechanics.

With the Call of Duty Next showcase event taking place on September 15, 2022, Activision has fans all over the world waiting in anticipation.

The event could see Activision provide even more details regarding the campaign and multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2. Coupled with that, further focus could be lent to Warzone's future and the upcoming Warzone mobile experience titled Project Aurora.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam. As mentioned above, those who pre-order the title will gain early access to the campaign.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul