Call of Duty Next showcase event: Start date, all expected reveals, and more

With the conclusion of Call of Duty: League 2022 (CDL), Activision has announced the arrival of Call of Duty: Next, a showcase event that will reveal the future of the COD franchise.

On September 15, Activision and Infinity Ward will host a livestream event and disclose what’s upcoming regarding everything related to Call of Duty.

The livestream event will showcase the multiplayer gameplay for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and reveal Warzone's future. The event will also feature live gameplay from the COD community’s favorite content creators, a chance to receive Early Access Beta Code drops through streams, and a Warzone experience on mobile devices.

Things to expect from Call of Duty: Next on September 15

Activision claims that the COD: Next event will be “era-defining.” With the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) on October 28, Activision, along with Infinity Ward, are looking forward to revealing new details regarding their most anticipated title.

But that’s not all, the community will also be treated with exclusive news regarding COD: Warzone and more details about the rumored arrival of Warzone 2.0 and Project Aurora. Here are the things to look out for in COD: Next, arriving on September 15.

COD: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Multiplayer reveal with Open Beta access

Players will be in for a treat with the Open Beta Access for COD: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), which is set to go live from September 16 to September 26. But here’s the catch, the Beta Access will go live in phases, with each phase taking place during weekends and PlayStation users getting their hands on the Beta access first.

The first phase, Time to Play: Weekend One, will commence on September 16 and end on September 20, with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users able to play the Beta access before any other platform.

PlayStation users who have pre-ordered the game will get early access from September 16 to September 18, followed by other PlayStation users who can hop into the game from September 18 to 20.

For the second phase, Time to Play: Weekend Two, the Beta access will be available to all platforms, including PC. Commencing from September 22, users who have pre-ordered the game will gain early access until September 23, followed by the rest of the world gaining Open Beta access from September 24 to 26.

The future of Call of Duty: Warzone

The future of Warzone will be unveiled on September 15 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone is over two years old with its launch back in March 2022 and over multiple seasons that have collaborated with Activision’s previous titles such as Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

With the arrival of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) almost around the corner, fans are speculating whether Warzone will integrate itself with Activision’s latest title. What is for sure is that while rumors of Warzone 2.0 circulate over the internet, only COD: Next will provide fans with official details on September 15.

Project Aurora (The COD Warzone mobile experience)

Players could expect more details about COD: Warzone mobile on September 15 (Image via Activision)

While most people may not be familiar with the title Project Aurora, Activision has been quietly working towards releasing a mobile version of the massively successful COD: Warzone.

Since the first official statement was released on May 11, 2022, by the Project Aurora team themselves on the official COD website, they have been silent about the game's development ever since.

Though Project Aurora is functioning under Closed Alpha, players can expect their first set of official details for COD: Warzone mobile (Project Aurora) on September 15 during the COD: Next Showcase event.

