Call of duty Warzone 2 set to release by the end of 2022, right after Modern Warfare 2

Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2.0 is set to be released later in 2022, right after Modern Warfare 2. Infinity Ward is returning with a highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. With a brand new campaign and characters on the way for MW2, Infinity Ward will also bring elements from the sequel to the Battle Royale game, including all-new mechanics. The BR title is planned to come out shortly after the release of Modern Warfare 2.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Trailer also showcased a small glimpse of the #Warzone 2.0 map Trailer also showcased a small glimpse of the #Warzone 2.0 map https://t.co/Aqs6VR7ArT

Warzone 2.0 will be a massive upgrade over the Battle Royale game from 2020, and it will run on the same engine as MW2 and contain mechanics such as swimming and gunsmith.

With the release of Modern Warfare 2 nearing, fans are curious about how the new Warzone might turn out. Activision has already confirmed some of the key features in their upcoming Battle Royale sequel.

Warzone 2.0 coming later this year, confirmed by the developers

Warzone Pacific was launched a month after the release of Vanguard, so it would be a safe assumption to make that the 2.0 version of the game might also get the same treatment and get a release date a month after the release of Modern Warfare 2.

It has already been confirmed by Infinity Ward that Modern Warfare 2 and the Battle Royale will not get the same release date and also that the BR title will come out by the end of 2022. So it only makes sense that the title will arrive following the release of MW2.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL In regards to AI in Warzone 2.0, Infinity Ward confirmed they are still actively working on how AI is represented, especially for scoreboards. Do AI kills count? Does dying by AI count against your KD? - Those are things they are still evaluating for the experience. In regards to AI in Warzone 2.0, Infinity Ward confirmed they are still actively working on how AI is represented, especially for scoreboards. Do AI kills count? Does dying by AI count against your KD? - Those are things they are still evaluating for the experience.

The devs have been hard at work on the game, and Infinity Ward also promised some of the key features coming to the game. The company stated that the following things will be arriving with the game:

"Evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more."

It hasn't been confirmed, but players can probably expect the next Battle Royale game to be free-to-play just as the previous one, and players can also expect tonnes of post-launch content to further popularize the game.

Developers described the release of Modern Warfare 2 and the new Battle Royale as the beginning of a new era for the entire COD franchise. Both games will share a unified engine.

The next Battle Royale game will be an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe. Infinity Ward will also integrate the Ricochet anti-cheat into MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision has also confirmed that starting with Modern Warfare II, the entire franchise will be using one engine for a connected experience.



"For the first time in Call of Duty history, the team is using one unified engine across the franchise." Activision has also confirmed that starting with Modern Warfare II, the entire franchise will be using one engine for a connected experience."For the first time in Call of Duty history, the team is using one unified engine across the franchise."

Players can expect a decent amount of gameplay changes when the Battle Royale lands later this year. It has already been mentioned how Warzone 2.0 will share the same gunsmith and mechanics from MW2 as they will use the same engine, and this will make the experience much more immersive.

Activision also confirmed a release of Warzone on mobile devices.

